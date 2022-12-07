How Kirstie Alley used her body

In other words, Mrs. Alley’s public weight loss becomes a narrative of redemption, a story about sins expiated, and transgressions held back. This tight bikini undergarment said it all: Her flesh would be on display for scrutiny and subjected to all the necessary restraints and pressures in order to get the right silhouette. Maintaining control of her weight will prove an endless battle.

Like millions of others, Ms. Ally gained back all the lost pounds, and then some. In 2011, she joined another TV show — “Dancing with the Stars” — which ended up once again highlighting her “weight loss journey.” There’s no such thing as strict dancing to lose weight, but Ms. Ally had some ballroom talent: She and partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy took second place in the competition.

However, media coverage of Ms. Ally’s participation in the show focused on her body and eating habits, often with numerical precision. She was interviewed about the exact amount of calories she got during her weeks of workouts on the show: Was 2000 better than 1400 for maintaining endurance? Ms. Ally herself used specific numbers to brag about how quickly she can shrink dress sizes while on the show: “I started at 12, then 8, then I think next week I’ll be 6!” She told Us Weekly.

Ms. Ally would lose 100 pounds that year—a statistic repeated endlessly, always accompanied by the inevitable before-and-after photos, along with reminders of her age, 60 at the time. numbers everywhere. And again, Ms. Ally spoke about her body before that weight loss: “I feel like I’m back in my element. Honestly, I didn’t realize what I looked like,” she told “Entertainment Tonight.”

Recently, in October this year, a profile of Ms. Ally indicated that she “always followed certain methods to shed a lot of kilos. At present, she not only looks slimmer and stunning but also much younger than her age.” (It is true that Ms. Ally She looked remarkably lifelike at the age of 71, with no visible artificial alterations to her face).

So, is Mrs. Ally complicit in her objection? naturally. She repeatedly agreed to reveal the details of her diet, calorie count, and her exact weight. But she was tackling, with humor and sophistication, an ancient system not of her own invention, one that she entered into decades before anyone had even heard of the body positivity movement.

And in this she was a pioneer, even if she couldn’t completely shake off the shame that still concerns the subject of women’s weight, and a culture that constantly measures and evaluates us. If she keeps retelling a circular story of her so-called fall from grace, she’s not alone there either — America has a particular fondness for redemption stories (our politicians keep telling them). Let’s remember and appreciate Kirstie Alley for the hilarious and sexy humor with which those stories were infused, and for her role in starting a movement for body acceptance, even if she never enjoyed it.