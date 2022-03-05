How is your switch after 5 years?

The Switch is officially five now, and it’s got us thinking half a decade ago our first interactions with a tiny console that could do just that. Whether we’ve been lucky enough to get our hands on an early review unit, head to our local video game store to pre-order, or have bundled up when no chance is up, finding one on the shelf of a department store, there’s nothing quite as exciting. new devicesis there?

However, five years is a long time for a console, and the OG Switch has seen two (well, two and a half) hardware releases on shelves since launch. The premium version is now the Switch OLED Model, and the Switch Lite offers more portable games than ever before for people who don’t like playing on TV.

In honor of this milestone in the Switch journey, the NL team came together to remember how we got our hands on our original Switch models and recount how our consoles handled the rigors of Lots of games Over the past five years…

Gavin Lane, Editor

For some reason I was confident I’d be able to pop into my local store on launch morning and pick up a key from the shelf…which is exactly what I did! I don’t remember being on day one on any previous Nintendo console, so it was especially exciting to be “part of the conversation” at the one-time launch. Fortunately, I was fortunate enough to travel long distances every weekend in March 2017 – which certainly played a part in my Day One Switch bag – and the 8-hour return trips on a comfortable bus were very special.

The OG Switch is now in the hands of another family member after I upgraded to little bit Better battery life version (and then justified another upgrade to the nice OLED model because I need it to work? That’s what I told myself, anyway). I have been told that the original is in good condition, and it still charges a good battery.

However, my Joy-Con is not in good working order; I’ve had their wands replaced and replaced again a few times and I’m now at the point where I wouldn’t use them if I could just avoid them. I have Hori Split Pads for mobile play, and the Pro Controller for docking. Joy-Con is the last resort.

Damian McFerran, Managing Editor

My “launch console” is actually review unit Nintendo sent us back in 2017, and it’s still a solid performer — even though it’s not around so far In as good condition as it was five years ago.

As I mentioned a while agoI was one of the unlucky people to discover that despite being treated with the kind of softness one would normally expect to show towards a kitten, my switch was beginning to show signs of fatigue is very early in his age.

I’ve since upgraded my Switch twice, and I’m currently rocking OLED model. However, the original Switch is still in active use as I gave it to my son. it’s a Literally It comes apart – the back panel is cracked, the plastic above the hatch is long gone and there is also a screw missing from the top of the case (I have no idea). I’ve also noticed that one of the Joy-Con rails no longer holds the Joy-Con in place, and the slightest click will cause the controller to slide up.

So yeah, my original switch is still there. Just.

Kate Gray, Staff Writer

We all know what happened to my first transformer. I took it everywhere with me for two years while I traveled, and it carries battle scars: Joy-Con Drift, screen scratches, cat bites, and a bunch of plastic shells are cut off and lost who knows where. It was a sad sight, but it was out of love, not neglect, though I wish I had a case.

I upgraded to a new switch last year, and haven’t used a Joy-Con for a while – I have a Hori Split Pad, which comes with a turbo button to speed up text boxes – so it’s been working fine so far. Also, I don’t travel much anymore so it doesn’t bother me anymore in my suitcase.

My original toggle switch, poor thing, is currently lying in a drawer. But I think it might be something as worthy as an OG Switch, so maybe I can send it to someone who will appreciate it more than me!

Olly Reynolds, team writer

I was one of those who pre-ordered the key right away as soon as it was available – the Wii U’s performance damned! I just got a feel for Nintendo’s hybrid console and luckily it turned out to be an absolute diamond. I remember my excitement quickly turning to frustration, however, and I couldn’t get the red thing to connect to my Wi-Fi. I ended up getting it fixed, but it took quite a bit of repair to get it working.

I have since purchased a Switch Lite, and more recently a Switch OLED. The Lite and OG models have been largely left gathering dust since OLED came into my life, and while the Lite is still in a pretty pristine state, the OG has sure I’ve seen some better days. The Joy-Con doesn’t click properly on the device anymore, and both are subject to some terrible drift. The screen is still very good, but I can barely look at the thing now after trying the OLED – first world problems!

Although it is still usable, I will likely give both the OG and Lite to my nephews at some point. If they are good, that is.

Alana Haggis, faculty writer

Actually I wasn’t planning on getting the switch on the first day. I did it with Wii U, and we know full well what happened who – which Console (RIP really, Wii U). So I felt a little wary of picking things up at launch for a while. But on launch day, I was irresistibly tempted by an announcement of a bundle deal with Switch and a certain small launch title; The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. For a long time, I couldn’t connect my Switch to Wi-Fi at home, so I couldn’t get the portable thing to work unless I didn’t want to play online. And God forbid if you want to buy something on the online store. I eventually wired it, but the problems are due to an old router. It was a strange issue to explain to people.

I still have the same switch today. Clumsy hands and Joy-Con drift were bed companions, however, I’m on my third pair of Joy-Cons, despite playing mostly on TV and using Splatoon 2 Pro Controller. and me Owns To have colorful Joy-Cons, however, is yellow ruling the roost for now. Fortunately, it’s still in one piece, with Gengar stickers and plenty of love, wear, and tear on the device. I didn’t feel obligated by the Lite, and I have OLED, but I want to be as loyal as I was with my GameCube, and keep the first unit I bought.

Thomas Whitehead, Deputy Editor

My original Switch was a review unit, received at an event that also started our review of Breath of the wild. It was very exciting (although the deadline was tight, only one week!), but also Interesting On return from London to Scotland. When I had to put her down the stairs at airport security, a crowd of Heathrow airport staff gathered around her, questioning me about how to actually get her. It was an early sign, for me, of just how popular the diminutive device was.

It held up well for nearly four years – the tablet, not the Joy-Con controllers – but then the fan started making worrisome noises. I moved to another family member’s unit when this happened (they bought the Animal Crossing Special Edition) and now I have an OLED. I still have the original though and it has a good retirement – unless something goes wrong with the OLED, of course.

As for my original Joy-Con, it’s at the bottom of the tie in disgrace. The little controls are fun and have nice touches, but those analog sticks are so still distasteful; I’ve been through a few groups.

That’s us, but after five long years of heavy use, how does your Switch turn off? Let us know in the survey below, and be sure to leave memories of your first Switch purchase in the comments, too.