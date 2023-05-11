How is the new Google AI search different from the Bard chatbot?

May 10 (Reuters) – Alphabet Inc’s Google (GOOGL.O) on Wednesday showed off an updated basic search product that includes more artificial intelligence in its answers as the company looks to remove suspicions it is losing ground to Microsoft Corp’s (MSFT) OpenAI. .O). Powerful Bing search.

Google already has a Bard chatbot that competes with ChatGPT, the chatbot from OpenAI that has sparked quite a bit of excitement among users with its human-like responses.

So when do you use Google and when do you give back?

The company says traditional Google search should still be used to find and search for information, such as locating something to buy.

Bard is a chatbot with a character that can conduct human-like conversations, and is intended to be used in creative collaboration, for example, to create code or write a caption for a photo.

WHAT GOOGLE SEARCH UPDATES?

With an improved search called “Generation Search Experience,” the Google home page still looks and works like the familiar search bar.

The difference is in the answers: If the new Google discovers that generative AI can be used to answer a query, the top of the results page will display the AI-generated response. The traditional web links will remain below.

For example, a search for “San Francisco weather” as usual will direct the user to an eight-day forecast, while a query asking what outfit to wear in the California city elicits a drawn-out response by the AI, according to a Reuters demonstration. earlier this week.

“You should bring layers, including a short-sleeved shirt and a light jacket or jacket for the day,” the conclusion read, including links to websites where such advice was drawn.

Users will also be able to enter an all-new “conversational mode,” which, like Bard, ChatGPT remembers previous user questions so users can ask follow-ups more easily.

However, the company points out that Conversational Mode is not designed to be a chatbot with a personality; It is only intended to help improve search results. For example, its responses will never contain an ‘I’, unlike Bard and ChatGPT.

Can I try the new Google search now?

not yet. The company said U.S. consumers will get access to the generative search experience in the coming weeks through a waiting list, a beta phase during which Google will monitor the quality, speed, and cost of search results.

Can I try BARD now?

The company said Wednesday that Bard is now available without a queue in 180 countries and regions, and it plans to expand its support to 40 languages.

