How Google Maps lets your loved ones know you’re safe at all times

Sharing your whereabouts with your loved ones so they know you are safe or they can call for help if you are in danger can be very comforting for them and for you, and it is now easier than ever with the use of from Google Maps. Here’s how:

How to share your location on Google Maps on iPhone, iPad, Android or web browser

Go to the Google Maps app (make sure the app is updated to the latest version) or sign in to Google Maps at Google.com/maps

Click on your profile picture in the upper right

click Location sharing

Click on the “Share Location” button.

In the first row you see, select the amount of time you share your location. If you don't feel comfortable sharing your location indefinitely, be sure to set a time frame for when you're traveling for it to expire (ie "for 1 hour" or "until you turn this off").

In the next row, select the people you want to share your location with. Note: Anyone with the link you send via email or text will be able to see your name, photo, and real-time location.

Click the Share button

Your contact will receive an email or text message with a link. Once clicked, your contact can view your location on a Google Map on their device.

How to stop sharing your location on iPhone, iPad, Android or web browser

Go to the Google Maps app (make sure the app is updated to the latest version) or sign in to Google Maps at Google.com/maps

Click on your profile picture in the upper right

Choose Location sharing

In the bottom row, you’ll see the contact you shared your location with

Click this row

In the next menu, in the second row, click on “Stopto stop sharing your location.

Can I share with someone who doesn’t have a Google Account?

Yes, you can share your location on Google Maps with someone who does not have a Google account. The steps to do this are slightly different.

On your mobile device or tablet, open the Google Maps program

Click on your personal picture and go to Location sharing

Click More options

click More options

A Share with a link list will pop up. Tap on the "Participate" button

Click "copy" to copy your site share link

To copy your site share link Paste this link into an email, text message, or other messaging app and send it to whoever you want to share your location with.

