December 25, 2022

How do you know if someone is snooping on your Android device

It takes seconds for someone to compromise your privacy and Security on your Android phone. Although compromises from strangers such as hackers and other cybercriminals are more commonly discussed, sometimes snooping by people close to you is the most shocking. Finding out that your phone has been tampered with is also difficult to detect when an intrusion has crept into your private life — and you’ve got help figuring it out.

The places where your Android device can snoop

  • In your home
  • At your friend’s or neighbor’s house
  • at work
  • out and about

It doesn’t take long for anyone curious to win over access to your phone or change settings that grant them future or remote access.

Most people won’t even think about protecting their Android devices, especially around friends, family, or familiar settings, so chances are you won’t even notice if your phone has been hacked.

As a precaution, just follow the steps below to boost your phone’s security, so that it won’t be vulnerable hackers or spambots.

Please note that the settings may vary depending on the manufacturer of your Android phone.

HOW TO CHANGE PRIVACY SETTINGS ON YOUR ANDROID DEVICES

How to check if snooping is spying on your Android device

Image of a woman holding a Samsung phone.
It takes no time at all to enter the screen lock to access your Android device. While you might think that more sophisticated methods are needed to get into your Android device, it can be as easy as staring over your shoulder while not expecting it to be spying on the screen lock you entered.

Once that snooper gets a good look or even a few over time, they can access your phone when you set it to use the bathroom or run to get something from another room.

Follow the quick steps below to make sure your phone is out of reach for snoopers.

1. Restart your Android device

Photo of a woman rebooting her Android smartphone.

Photo of a woman rebooting her Android smartphone.
For most Android phones:

  • Press and hold the Power button and then select Restart or Shut down and restart from the list of power options.

for Latest Samsung devices:

  • Press and hold the Power/Side button and Volume Down
  • The power options menu appears
  • Select the desired option

For Google Pixel 6:

  • Press and hold the Power and Volume Up buttons

2. Change the screen lock

Image of a tutorial on how to change the lock screen on an Android device.

Image of a tutorial on how to change the lock screen on an Android device.
  • Go to Settings on your phone
  • Click on “Security”
  • Select your preferred screen lock type by tapping on “Lock screen”
  • Do you already have a screen lock? You’ll need to enter your pattern, PIN, or password to choose a different lock: Pattern: Use your finger to draw a pattern PIN Simple: Enter at least 4 digits, but longer PINs (more than 4 digits) tend to be more secure . Password: Enter 4 or more letters or numbers
  • Pattern: Use your finger to draw a simple pattern
  • PIN: Enter at least 4 digits, but longer PINs (more than 4 digits) tend to be more secure.
  • Password: Enter 4 or more letters or numbers
  • Select the screen lock option by tapping on the one you prefer and then follow the onscreen instructions
HOW TO INCREASE FONT SIZE ON ANDROID

3. Check for the latest Android update

It is important for your security to keep your phone’s operating system updated. Any time exploits for hackers and snoopers are discovered, there is usually an update to stop them.

To check which Android operating system you are running

  • Go to Settings on your phone
  • Tap on “About Phone” then “Android Version”
  • You can find “Android Version”, “Android Security Update” and “Build Number”

Get the latest Android updates available for you

If you get a notification, open it and select “Update”

  • If you clear the notification or your device is offline:
  • Go to Settings on your phone
  • Click on “System” then “System Update”
  • After seeing your status, you can follow any steps shown on the screen (if needed)

Gets Google Play system and security updates

  • Go to Settings on your phone
  • Click on “Security”
  • To check for security updates, click on Google Security Check.
  • To check if a Google Play system update is available, tap on “Google Play system update”

Fake Android app raises personal privacy warning

A stock phone with a phone that has a screen lock on it.

A stock phone with a phone that has a screen lock on it.
How to prevent Android intrusions from spying

  • Be careful when entering the lock screen. Even the guy looking over your shoulders could be that compromising your security So be aware of those around you when you enter the lock screen. For those who don’t pay attention or want to pay attention, you can get a privacy screen protector. It’s usually a piece of plastic or tempered glass that you can stick to your phone’s screen to not only protect your screen from cracks or scratches but also block light from certain angles so that people around you can see what you’re entering.
  • Never share your password or passcode. If you have a Google profile set up on your Android device, you can set up different profiles or for guests, which will limit their access to the settings and information on your phone.
  • Send videos and photos directly to someone Instead of handing over your unlocked phone
  • Don’t leave your phone unattended
  • By far the smartest protection is to install a good security protection On all your devices for the best protection. My best pick is TotalAV (limited-time deal: $19 for the first year (80% off). See my expert review of the best antivirus protection by searching for “best antivirus” on CyberGuy.com.
Have you been hacked before? or hacked? how did you know? Comment below.

