How do jazz musicians and businessmen spend their Sundays

Jazz musician Matthew Garrison doesn’t like to slow down. “I always think, I do,” he said.

As a performer, he toured with Herbie Hancock, and as a producer, he helps orchestrate upcoming shows with pianist Jason Moran, drummer Jack DeJohnette, and others. But most days, he focuses on producing music events through Shapeshifter Lab and its non-profit arm, ShapeShifter Plus. He also created the app Tunebendfacilitating virtual collaboration and recording between musicians.

Mr. Garrison, who is the son of bassist Jimmy Garrison to John Coltrane, seems to like to push boundaries in the jazz world. “I’m really tired of the stagnant music scene, where this club only books a certain type of band, and this club only books musicians who play that kind,” he said.