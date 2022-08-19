How did chewing shape human evolution?

Humans spend about 35 minutes each day chewing. This adds up to over an entire week each year. But that’s nothing compared to the time our cousins ​​spend chewing: chimpanzees chew 4.5 hours a day, while orangutans spend 6.6 hours.

The differences between chewing habits and those of our closest relatives provide insights into human evolution. a A study published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances It explores how much energy people use while chewing, and how this may have informed – or informed – our gradual transformation into modern humans.

Chewing, in addition to protecting us from choking, also makes the energy and nutrients in food more accessible to the digestive system. But the act of chewing requires us to expend energy. The adaptations of teeth, jaws, and muscles play a role in how well humans chew.