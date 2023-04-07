How did Chelsea end up with Frank Lampard at the wheel? once again.

When Chelsea faces a match against Wolverhampton on Saturday, the fourth coach in the current Premier League season will lead the team out of the tunnel, although he will not be an unfamiliar face. Last seen in January after dragging Everton into the relegation zone, it was Frank Lampard He was appointed as the caretaker manager of Chelsea for the remainder of the season, just over two years after he was sacked by the club. Chelsea bringing back Lampard is the cherry on top of the schadenfreude – the team sits 11th and struggles to score goals, but at least they’re the maverick leader in xB (kid to expect). How did the 2021 Champions League winners get to this point and, more importantly, does Chelsea’s new ownership group know what the hell they’re doing?

The 2022-23 season was supposed to be the new dawn of Chelsea. While the club saw unprecedented success under the ownership of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, Chelsea had developed a justified reputation for giving world-class managers a shockingly short leash. Winning the cup doesn’t seem to give managers so much good will as more time on the job. In all, there were 16 managers during Abramovich’s 19-year tenure, none of them reaching four consecutive full years in charge. It’s a stark contrast to other top clubs in Premier League history who underwent their greatest periods of stabilizing power on the touchline, from the glory days of Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United and Arsene Wenger at Arsenal to the strains of the current era. Jurgen Klopp with Liverpool and Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. (The closest Chelsea came to such a figure was Jose Mourinho, who had two spells and his entertaining battling presence proved more effective in shorter spells.)

In Chelsea’s defence, the team have been largely unfazed by all the managerial turmoil, winning five Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies during the Abramovich era. (The fact that both of Chelsea’s Champions League wins came after the arrival of a new manager mid-season is nothing if not of a very high standard.) A culture so conditioned to win that even the slightest hint of a setback was enough to quickly finish off a manager. Given the way Chelsea handled it Chaos is like a ladderYou’d half expect Littlefinger to be the club’s director of football.

Of course Abramovich is no longer the owner of Chelsea. he Sold the team In light of Russia’s war with Ukraine and its close relations with Vladimir Putin. (As dictated by the British government, none of the proceeds from the sale went to Abramovich.) The club’s new ownership group, led by American businessman Todd Bohle and private equity firm Clearlake Capital, have claimed they have a different philosophy in Chelsea’s mind – one focused on long-term planning and stability. (For a point of reference, the Los Angeles Dodgers, owned by Boehly, have been managed by Dave Roberts since 2016; they won the World Series in 2020.)

Ironically, in order to launch the new Chelsea era, Bohli, as the club’s interim sporting director, made a move that was Abramovich in its cruelty. Despite winning the Champions League in his first season and having one of the best managerial records in the team’s history, Thomas Tuchel was unofficially sacked just seven games into the 2022-23 season. (We will always treasure his memories Creative handshake With Antonio Conte.) Chelsea’s form clearly waned back to the end of the previous season – that weak streak, along with thorny relationship With the new owners, he made Tuchel’s sacking seem inevitable. However, most fans will not take kindly to firing a successful manager based on bad feelings behind the scenes. For better or for worse, Boehly has been decisive and embraced being the public face of Chelsea’s new ownership group – and as a result, Tuchel’s successor will be seen as an extension of the business mogul’s success or failure.

Interestingly, rather than go after a big-name director, Boehly chose someone relatively low-key at Graham Potter in Brighton. To the casual fan, Potter could soon be considered a nobody without a flashy resume, but real heads knew his body of work was truly impressive. (Anyone can take a swedish club from Fourth class to first class in the country While winning a domestic cup is to coach in the Premier League on merit.) The biggest blow against Potter was that Brighton, while capable of playing beautiful possession-based football, routinely struggled in front of goal. But Brighton Basic statistics He pointed to a team that would have been closer to the top of the table if they had a middle-of-the-road finisher in the squad – bearing in mind that Potter’s most established striker was Neil Maupayone could argue that he made the most of the situation.

Finally, Potter’s appointment at Chelsea seemed to be a shrewd move in the bigger picture: he was an acclaimed tactician who cut his teeth at the lowest rungs of European football before he was given a well-deserved opportunity at the highest level. But instead of providing Potter with a solid foundation to do his work, the Chelsea owners gave him foundations that soon began to deteriorate like quicksand. While Chelsea went unbeaten in Potter’s first nine matches across the group stages of the Premier League and Champions League, the wheels quickly turned off, in part due to an injury crisis so severe that the club. Launched an internal medical review. (The list of infected players has grown so much that you can now level up Brand new starting at 11 of unavailable players.)

In a very funny twist of fate, Potter ran into the opposite problem on the other side of the World Cup mid-season break: a team so bloated that it became a case study. The paradox of choice. With Chelsea signing eight more players during the January transfer window, highlighted by the British transfer record of Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez, Potter left to play 33 members of the first teamAn astonishing number that doesn’t even include players in the academy like Lewis Hall, who has earned important minutes with the first team. (The group also includes Hakim Ziyech, whose loan move to Paris Saint-Germain was thwarted by … Chelsea Failure to submit the correct papers On time.) Boehly and Co can’t be blamed for their ambitions as Chelsea’s new owners, which they are It spent nearly 750 million dollars on new signings, but left their manager in the unenviable position of trying to keep their nearly thirty players happy and motivated – not to mention that too many new faces would result in a lack of cohesion on the pitch.

The situation at Chelsea would have been a nightmare for any manager, but it was especially challenging for someone like Potter. At Brighton, Potter was known to tinker with different formations and rotate his team. It’s a reasonable strategy when most players have a chance to get some minutes, but it becomes so Sheer catastrophic When there are too many mouths to feed and there is no consistency on a week to week basis. Case in point: Potter has never featured an unchanged side in 22 Premier League games, and only Nottingham Forest have used more players this season. (Looking into the woods He signed a whopping 30 players For them to be back in the Premier League and in the midst of a relegation battle, this isn’t exactly good company).

By all accounts, this has been a losing season for Chelsea, but that should have been tolerated, and perhaps even expected. In theory, Potter would use the rest of this campaign to assess his team’s strengths and weaknesses, and then the real work would begin in the summer when Potter would have a full reason to work with his players. In this schedule, Bohle will stick with the manager who signed him to a five-year contract and rate his performance in years rather than months. Sadly, after a 2-0 defeat at Aston Villa on Saturday, Bohle and the new hierarchy succumbed to the fans’ growing discontent: Potter was sacked the next day, just seven months into his tenure.

While the majority of Chelsea fans seem happy that the club has severed ties with Potter, it feels like a short-sighted concession. Boehly was a property group She was reportedly surprised By fan backlash over the poor results – they didn’t See what happened When did Chelsea flirt with joining the European Premier League? — and they’re guilty of being reactive rather than proactive. That this late-season Potter replacement is as beneficial as rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic, and the decision inevitably led to comparisons to the Abramovich era, presumably antithetical to Chelsea’s new ethos. But not even the notoriously impatient oligarch has overseen such a major management shake-up in a single season: a microcosm of the disjointed nature of Chelsea’s current leadership.

Now that one of Potter’s staff members, Bruno Saltor, has overseen one game as Chelsea’s caretaker manager – Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool that most will remember for Glorious comeback From N’Golo Kanté – Lampard is back to see out the rest of this disastrous season. Given that Chelsea have nothing left to play for in the Premier League (FiveThirtyEight has odds of less than 1 per cent to qualify for the Champions League), Lampard is there mostly to bide his time until he can find a worthy successor to Potter. the List of candidates It includes Julian Nagelsmann, who was recently sacked by Bayern Munich and replaced by Tuchel (lol), and former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique.

I was convinced that Potter would be Chelsea’s answer to Mikel Arteta: a young, progressive manager who had gradually built a cohesive team over several seasons. This is still possible with new job candidates: Nagelsmann is a particularly interesting figure, having risen rapidly through the ranks of German football, despite his I mentioned the falls With certain players at Bayern Munich is something to look into. But with Chelsea’s season containing as much drama as a daytime soap, it’s worth noting that Lampard is also overseeing the team’s upcoming Champions League quarter-final clash with Real Madrid. Real Madrid, the defending champions, are the favorites to advance, but there is nothing more important for Chelsea than winning the Champions League after a change of managers. This is it the only way Chelsea knows how to win the competition.

Just imagine the scene: Lampard, a Chelsea legend in his time as a player, won the European title and forced the new ownership group to decide whether to retain a caretaker manager who was already sacked by the club just over two years ago. You would normally write off Chelsea’s wins against the top clubs in Europe, especially when the team as a whole has scored just one goal in the Premier League (29) compared to Erling Haaland (28). But as Chelsea have proven time and time again, while some teams collapse into perpetual chaos, this club is always eager to climb the ladder.