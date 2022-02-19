How Coachella fans feel about lifting COVID precautions

Coachella It recently announced that it will drop all COVID-19 restrictions (including mask mandates) for 2022 Music and Arts Festival. Fans took to social media, sharing their thoughts on this ad.

Coachella and Stagecoach raise all requirements for COVID-19 vaccine and masks for Music Festival 2022

The Drone Ball Show takes place at midnight during the presentation of Coachella Crossroads: DayOne22: A New Year’s Eve Celebration | Jeff Kravitz / Movie Magic for Coachella Crossroads / Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians

After months of anticipation, Coachella returns to Indio, California. This famous music festival has been postponed and later canceled It happened in 2020 due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Recently, the Coachella Valley Music and Artists Festival announced that as per local guidelines, there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements. (Previously, this festival required attendees to show evidence of vaccination or a negative test result.)

As a result, some future attendees reacted to this policy change. Not all responses were positive, with some social media users sharing serious safety concerns.

“It was particularly messy because people bought tickets on the assumption that people should be tested or vaccinated,” he said. reddit User indicated. “I’d be fine to go to a concert where people are pre-hiding/tested, but I’m not ready to go to a totally unrestricted party just yet.”

▶“src=” https://www.youtube.com/embed/jjwilAja7Lc?feature=oembed “Frameborder =” 0 “allow =” accelerometer; auto start; clipboard writing. gyroscope encoded media; Picture-in-picture “allowfullscreen>

Prominent artists Billie Eilish and Harry Styles have not responded to changes in COVID-19 safety requirements

Some of the performers performing at Coachella have been ardent supporters of the COVID-19 vaccine and mask requirements. This includes the headlines at the music festival, billie eilish and Harry Styles.

Artists Phoebe Bridgers and The Marias, who will be performing at the festival, have previously performed at live concerts with coronavirus safety precautions. Coachella attendees noted conflicting views, even if the leaderboard has yet to comment on the raised mask/vaccine requirement.

“I’m surprised Billy [Eilish] and harry [Styles] On the same thread, one Reddit user said, adding another: “Harry’s concerts require vaccinations, masks and tests across venues. He’s hooked up with CVS to have a vaccination on the horizon.”

▶“src=” https://www.youtube.com/embed/_HhAzr5DLik?feature=oembed “Frameborder =” 0 “allow=” acceleration; auto start; clipboard writing. gyroscope encoded media; Picture-in-picture “allowfullscreen>

Music fans have shared their thoughts and policies on Coachella and other music festivals about COVID-19

Other music festivals have not announced changes to their COVID-19 safety protocols. As of February 2022, the New York City Governors Ball Music Festival requires a full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result.

“I’m thinking about going to a festival in August, but things like this make me nervous,” said one Reddit user. “All I want to do is go back to concerts, but if people don’t enforce Vax mandates – what’s the point? I know COVID can be contagious, but I’d feel much safer if organizations decided not to do everything.”

Although they haven’t explicitly announced their COVID-19 guidelines, the When We Young Festival will “follow all guidelines as set forth by the City of Las Vegas and the State of Nevada,” according to their festival. website. This musical event takes place in October 2022.

To learn more about the 2022 Coachella music festival, visit website.

Related: Coachella welcomes music lovers back to the desert with new Instagram posts