February 20, 2022

How Coachella fans feel about lifting COVID precautions

Coachella It recently announced that it will drop all COVID-19 restrictions (including mask mandates) for 2022 Music and Arts Festival. Fans took to social media, sharing their thoughts on this ad.

After months of anticipation, Coachella returns to Indio, California. This famous music festival has been postponed and later canceled It happened in 2020 due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

