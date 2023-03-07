How China’s changing growth picture can hit global markets

Veteran investment expert David Roach told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” on Tuesday that “things have changed” permanently with regard to China’s role in the global economy.

At the National People’s Congress on Sunday, the Chinese government announced its goal of “around 5%” growth in gross domestic product in 2023 – the lowest level in the country in more than three decades.

A shopping mall in Qingzhou, Shandong Province, is broadcasting the opening ceremony of the National People’s Congress on Sunday, March 5, 2023. Publishing in the future | Publishing in the future | Getty Images

The Chinese economy will be forced to recalibrate due to the “torn” world order, and new engines of growth will “disappoint” global markets, according to David Roche, head of Independent Strategy. At the National People’s Congress on Sunday, the Chinese government announced a target of “around 5%” growth in gross domestic product in 2023 — the lowest in the country in more than three decades and less than the 5.5% expected by economists. The administration also proposed a modest increase in fiscal support for the economy, expanding the budget deficit target from 2.8% in 2022 to 3% for this year. President Xi Jinping and other officials have targeted the West to constrain China’s growth prospects, as relations between Beijing and Washington continue to deteriorate. China’s new foreign minister, Chen Gang, said that Sino-US relations had left a “rational path” and warned of conflict if the US did not “put on the brakes”. Roche, a veteran investment analyst, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” on Tuesday that “things have changed” permanently in terms of China’s role in the global economy, as Beijing will have to look inward to realize its growth ambitions. See also US weekly jobless claims fall to a nine-month low; speed of productivity gains “China now realizes that if it’s going to have its growth, it has to do it domestically, which means a reform that hasn’t been implemented yet, and that means getting the consumer to spend some amount of excess savings, which they are very reluctant to do,” he said.

Roach also noted that "US hegemony is now fractured" in the global economic system, with Russia and China breaking away from Western democracies. He highlighted that a third fragment has formed in the "Great South", including countries such as Brazil and India, which he noted do not explicitly side with authoritarian powers such as Russia, but also prioritize their own interests and resist Western pressure to cut off the economy. or military relations. In a research note last week, Moody's said the external environment will continue to be challenging for China, as the United States and other high-income countries realign their technology investments and trade policies in light of heightened geopolitical and security considerations. Roche said that Beijing is well aware that the United States will reduce its global influence by increasing the "technology gap", which he expects to widen from five to ten years now to about 20 years. To do this, he expects Washington to use its power to monopolize trade with countries innovative in areas of technology capable of servicing both missiles and cell phones — such as the semiconductor industry in the Netherlands. Moody's said in its report: "Additional measures taken by Western countries to restrict investment flows to China, block access to technology, restrict market access for Chinese companies, and promote diversification policies could continue to affect foreign investors' perception of risk in doing business." business in China. note last week. "These actions also have the potential to dampen China's economic outlook."