How chatbots and large language models, or LLMs, actually work

In our second Five part seriesI will explain how the technology actually works.

The AI ​​powering ChatGPT, Microsoft’s Bing chatbot, and Google Bard can conduct human-like conversations and write smooth, natural prose on an endless variety of topics. They can also perform complex tasks, from writing code to planning a children’s birthday party.

But how does all this work? To answer that, we need to take a peek at something called the big language model — the kind of artificial intelligence that drives these systems.

Language Large Models, or LLM, are relatively new to the AI ​​scene. The first came out only about five years ago, and it wasn’t very good. But today they can draft emails, presentations, memos, and Your tutor in a foreign language. More potential is sure to emerge in the coming months and years, as technology improves and Silicon Valley speeds up to capitalize on it.

I’m going to walk you through setting up a large language model from scratch, keeping things simple and leaving out a lot of the hard math. Let’s pretend we’re trying to build an LLM to help you answer your emails. We’ll call it MailBot.