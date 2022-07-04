How can NASCAR improve the course product on the road?

Tyler Reddick’s first win in the NASCAR Cup Series finally came on Sunday (July 3) in the form of a late race pass from Chase Elliott at Road America. The win gets Reddick on the hump after being too close a few times during the 2022 season. The back-to-back Xfinity Series champion caught the race-winning winner, one of the sport’s best on the road, during stops before chasing the No. 9 until Elliott finally sagged.

How big was Reddick’s breakthrough in his career? She is NASCAR finally Set to hit 16 winners in 2022 after her 13th win on Sunday? Plus, despite the battle, the road-track event was pretty lackluster with the next-generation car. How can NASCAR get the product back on track in these circles?

