Houston Texans: “Hire Sean Payton, Fire Everyone”? Dallas Cowboys NFL Coach Tracker

Jan 11 Hire SEAN. comfort fire Our man Mike Fisher writes: “Welcome back to the NFL, Houston Texans. They’ve almost become a true, alive, viable professional franchise again. … It’s all because you submitted an interview request to Sean Payton.

Payton is the “Prom King” of this coaching circuit, by far the most proven commodity among the “new” potential coaches. We don’t really need to gossip about his resume, but… In 16 seasons with the Saints as head coach, Payton helped guide the team to seven division titles, three NFC Championship appearances (2006, 2009, and 2018) and a win in Super Bowl XLIV.

And Fish’s suggestion to the miserable Texans, should Payton really care?

Complete control. Like Belichick. Like Popovich. And everyone gets out of their way.

Jan 11 2 OC moves? the Jets part ways with offensive coordinator Mike Lafleur, league sources tell CowboysSI.com. A dribble that happens just like Dallas Kellen Moore – “The Smartest Man in Every Room!” He enters the training circuit as a candidate for the top job in Carolina.

January 10 Washington shootings the Washington leaders They are looking for a new offensive coordinator after Scott Turner was fired on Tuesday.

Turner, 40, coordinated the leaders offense for three seasons on Ron Rivera’s staff, but Washington ranked 20th in total offense this season, averaging 330.3 yards per game.

There are a number of candidates who could be linked to the job, but perhaps the biggest name is Nathaniel Hackett, former head coach of the Denver Broncos, who was fired on Dec. 26 after going 4-11 in 15 games.

The main reason he was hired by the Broncos was his success in leading Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the MVP award in 2021 in his 37 season.

Rodgers is expected to be a free agent this season and could be looking for a change of scenery, especially after the Packers missed the playoffs with an 8-9 record.

It’s a long shot for Rodgers to move to Washington, D.C. in 2023, however There was interest for him to come to the nation’s capital when he was contemplating his future a year ago. But if he’s gone, bringing the former offensive coordinator with him could elevate the leaders from a good team to one of the league’s elite.

Turner is, of course, the son of former Cowboys Super Bowl winning coordinator and Washington head coach Norv Turner.

January 10: Dairy Queen response, Harbough visits the Dallas Cowboys He finished the regular season with a disappointing 26-6 road loss to the Washington leaders, but that didn’t slow major league interest in Dan Quinn as head coach.

But on Monday, Quinn himself “slowed things down” a bit.

“Anyone who asks you, you’re flattered…” Quinn said Monday on Inside The Star of the Broncos’ interview request. “So right where my feet are and I’m having fun, and then we’re going to have a great week.”

This is the Cowboys’ standard defensive coordinator’s answer to such questions, but it’s also the truth in how he runs his business. yes, Quinn is once again a candidate for the Denver joba vacancy he had interviewed for a year before Denver eventually selected Nathaniel Hackett.

while, On Monday, the Broncos had a visit with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. And Sean Payton is still at the top of their wish list.

January 9: Cliff is released This past March, Texas native Cliff Kingsbury signed a six-year extension as the Cardinals’ head coach.

And now it’s over.

Kingsbury led the Cardinals to a record of 4-13, their worst record since Kingsbury arrived in Arizona, now fired.

January 9 request Queen Denver Dan Quinn and the Cowboys have received a request from Denver to interview the defensive coordinator, NFL Network first reported.

Quinn was a finalist for the same job a year ago. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones vowed to keep Quinn working again at The Star.

January 8 love out, eagle trainer in? Houston Tx Coach Lovie Smith was fired, and Sources tell us Texans and Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon will have a mutual interest moving forward.

Smith finished 3-13-1 in his only season.

Several league sources have described Gannon as a top candidate for a potential Texas opener after he made a solid impression during two interviews last season before Texas promoted Smith from defensive coordinator.

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Eveiro are other high-profile candidates.

January 8: Quinn vs. Denver field People have whispered to Sean Payton that he isn’t interested in the Denver Broncos. And Jim Harbaugh came right out this week and said he plans to stay at the University of Michigan.

Both were… and what they decided to do was really numbers to impress the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff, especially defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Read all about it here.

January 8: Love Out? Sources tell us that Coach Lovie Smith’s job security is in serious jeopardy heading into the final game of another dismal season for the Texans. Furthermore, we’re told that Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and Houston would have a common interest if the job opened up. Stay tuned …

January 8: Reconnect? Atlanta Falcons Defensive coordinator Dean Pease is no stranger to card commentary.

Pace, 73, is the oldest coach in the NFL and has retired twice, once after the 2017 season with the Baltimore Ravens before stepping off the track a month later to join the Tennessee Titans, and again after two years, eventually returning to coaching after The season stopped once Arthur Smith took the head coaching job at Atlanta.

If Retire again? Here’s the inside list for jumping Falcons.

JANUARY 2: ‘DUMB’ MOVE – RON in JEOPARDY? Cowboys at Commanders follows this story: “Stupid coach Ron Rivera fires Dan Snyder?”This is something to watch…all because of the commitment to Carson Wentz.

