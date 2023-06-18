Houston rapper collapses on stage and dies

Houston rapper Big Bucky collapsed while performing Saturday night in Beaumont, video circulating on social media showed, and died Sunday, according to a statement from his publicist.
Big Pokey, given name Milton Powell, was performing during a Juneteenth-themed show at Pour09 Bar. The video showed Powell, who is in his mid-40s, holding a microphone in his hand when he suddenly appeared to faint or pass out, falling backwards and landing on his back. It also shows people rushing to him to offer help.
