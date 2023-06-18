June 18, 2023

Houston rapper collapses on stage and dies

Muhammad 2 hours ago 2 min read

Houston rapper Big Bucky collapsed while performing Saturday night in Beaumont, video circulating on social media showed, and died Sunday, according to a statement from his publicist.

Big Pokey, given name Milton Powell, was performing during a Juneteenth-themed show at Pour09 Bar. The video showed Powell, who is in his mid-40s, holding a microphone in his hand when he suddenly appeared to faint or pass out, falling backwards and landing on his back. It also shows people rushing to him to offer help.

Pour09 owner Maine Day said Beaumont police were on the scene and able to provide assistance “immediately” before emergency responders transferred Powell to a local hospital.

Powell’s publicist confirmed that he died sometime Sunday. In a statement, she asked people to respect the Powell family’s privacy at this time and information about Powell’s celebration of life and how the public can pay respect will be shared later.

“He was loved by his family, friends and loyal fans,” the statement read. “Big Pokey will forever be the ‘hardest hole in the trash’!” The statement continued, referring to Powell’s debut album.

Powell was a member of the screwed clicka legendary group of Houston rappers associated with Houston rap legend DJ School.

Artists posted their condolences publicly after Powell’s death.

“I wasn’t ready for that. One of the most innately talented artists in town. A low key, unassuming mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect,” fellow rapper Bun B posted on Instagram.

