Houston player Alan Bryant Hayes shot and killed a Taylor Swift fan on his way home from a concert

News

April 25, 2023 | 12:26 a.m

A drunk driver allegedly struck and killed a Taylor Swift fan who was on his way home from the star’s concert in Houston over the weekend in a horrific crash.

Jacob Lewis, 20, and his sister were driving back from Swift’s “Eras” tour of NRG Stadium when their car stopped on Southwest Interstate early Saturday, according to Houston police and family members.

Lewis got out of the car and was pushing it from behind while his brother was sitting behind the wheel when the 34-year-old driver, identified as Alan Bryant Hayes, was hit from behind by the car, police said.

his sister, April Bancroft, ABC 13 said She witnessed the violent death of her brother.

“I immediately ran to him and called 911,” she said. “And it was it.”

Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene, while Hayes — who has a history of drink driving — fled the scene in a black Volkswagen Beetle, cops said.

The tow truck driver who witnessed the accident followed Hayes to the 4500 complex on Caroline Street, where he got out of his car and fled on foot.

He was later arrested by Houston police and taken to an area hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

Jacob Lewis got out of the car and was pushing it from behind when Alan Bryant Hayes collided with him. Facebook Jacob Lewis and his sister were driving back from a Taylor Swift concert before the tragic accident. Facebook

Hayes was then charged with a felony offense of driving while intoxicated (the third offense) and of failing to stop and render assistance.

He was held on $90,000 bail.

Hayes was previously charged with DWIs in 2014 and 2015, according to ABC 13.

Bancroft said she’s choosing to remember her final moments with her brother singing along to Swift’s songs rather than the horrific breakup, the local outlet reported.

Jacob Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene when he was hit by Hayes’ car. GoFundMe

“Knowing we had this experience as our last memory is such a wonderful thing to hold on to, and I will forever,” she said.

In the aftermath of Louis’ death, Swift’s fans, known as the “Swifties,” have come together to support his family — flooding a GoFundMe page set up for his funeral costs with $13 donations in honor of Swift’s favorite number.

As of Monday night, the page had raised more than $93,000.

Alan Bryant Hayes was charged with a felony offense of driving while intoxicated (the third offense) and failing to stop and render assistance. Houston Police

The victim’s father, Steve Lewis, said his son, who loved to sing and play, is set to start his sophomore year in a musical theater program at Sam Houston State University in the fall.

“Jacob will be remembered as a loving and loyal young man who was devoted to his family and friends,” Steve Lewis said in a Facebook post. His last act was to drive his sister to safety in a dark street. There is no way to describe the magnitude of this loss and the emptiness left in our hearts.”





load more…



{{#isDisplay}}

{{/ isDisplay}} {{#isAniviewVideo}}



{{/ isAniviewVideo}} {{#isSRVideo}}



{{/ isSRVideo}}





