Houston Astros World Championship 2022: The tournament parade will take place downtown on Monday for fans to celebrate alongside players

Houston, Texas (KTRK) – First comes the world title, then the championship parade.

The Houston Astros know that rhythm as the team celebrates their second title, and now fans know when they can personally cheer alongside their favorite players.

On November 7, the 3-mile parade will begin at noon on Preston Street and Smith Street, all the way to Tawam Street and Smith Street.

“The fans are supporting us. It was amazing to see this place explode,” Astros owner Jim Crane said, referring to Saturday’s win. Have a safe day and enjoy the tournament.

Access to the offer

City officials are urging attendees to arrive early and take advantage of shared transit agencies, Houston Metro, or even carpools.

To help ease congestion in and around downtown, METRO is free all day on Mondays.

Officials are urging people to fill up on drinks and water due to expectations that Monday will be a warmer day.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said, “Please take advantage of Metro Tomorrow. I ask everyone to be on their best behavior. Showcase the best of what this city is all about. It’s our turn to appreciate and celebrate.”

Rideshare Sites:

  • Rust Square Memorial Park
  • Participate in the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart

You can see the view map and ride-sharing options on METRO website.

ABC13 contains real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston roads and avoid traffic delays. Sign up for traffic alerts sent straight to your phone with our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the Settings tab. live traffic map

