Houston, Texas

The Houston Astros know that rhythm as the team celebrates their second title, and now fans know when they can personally cheer alongside their favorite players.

undeniable! Astros beat scandal, Velez wins second World Championship

On November 7, the 3-mile parade will begin at noon on Preston Street and Smith Street, all the way to Tawam Street and Smith Street.

“The fans are supporting us. It was amazing to see this place explode,” Astros owner Jim Crane said, referring to Saturday’s win. Have a safe day and enjoy the tournament.

City officials are urging attendees to arrive early and take advantage of shared transit agencies, Houston Metro, or even carpools.

To help ease congestion in and around downtown, METRO is free all day on Mondays.

Officials are urging people to fill up on drinks and water due to expectations that Monday will be a warmer day.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said, “Please take advantage of Metro Tomorrow. I ask everyone to be on their best behavior. Showcase the best of what this city is all about. It’s our turn to appreciate and celebrate.”

Rideshare Sites:

Rust Square Memorial Park

Participate in the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart

You can see the view map and ride-sharing options on METRO website.

