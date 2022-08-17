Two of the Triangle cities scored highly in a new ranking of the most important zip codes in the United States.

Curry ranked 11th and Durham ranked 30th Realtor.com annual list.

The report noted that the recent average price of a Curry was $442,000, slightly more than the price of the Rally.

Stephanie Jabosch bought her home in Cary in the late 1990s.

She has finished raising all her children there and is now studying ways to raise the price even further.

“It tripled in value,” Gabosch said. “We are very happy with our investment and are considering investing in our home by updating or adding to it, and will continue to get a refund if we sell it.”

Anthony Fuller said the town has changed a lot since his family came from Florida 15 years ago.

He said, “When I moved here, there wasn’t much there. It was just a small place…it was great, it was like a home feeling.”

The area appears to be exploding. New construction continues to rise. Homes located at the intersection of Interstate 55 and Morrisville Parkway cost $650,000.

There are new entertainment centers, such as The Fenton.

Phaedrea Watkins owns Cary’s Realty One Group and says there are other tie-ins.

“[There are]good schools and very good schools and it’s just a family-oriented area,” Watkins said.

Continues to help out-of-state buyers relocate to the region.

Watkins notes that homes stay on the market a little longer.

“It’s increasing a little bit, and I wouldn’t say massively, that’s kind of what we saw as usual before we had that big jump in a lot of people moving into the area and flying out of the market in one to two days now, we might see a week or two,” Watkins said.

