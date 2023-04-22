Horizon Forbidden West’s Burning Shores content reviewed on PS5

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores has received very strong critical reception – we gave it an 8/10 for beginners – but the expansion is currently bombarded with review Metacritic. Despite attracting an incredibly positive 81 reviews from reviewers, the user score is currently at 4.8 and dropping, with far more negative reviews than positive reviews.

Some people criticize the gameplay and expansion content, while others are upset about the lack of DLC available on PS4, but most complaints seem to be about the plot development that happens at the end of the DLC. If you want to avoid spoilers, we recommend that you don’t read the reviews, but if you’re interested, you can learn more about what’s going on here.

Obviously, this is just a vocal minority and unlikely to negatively impede the expansion’s success, but we imagine the DLC’s user rating will drop even further over the weekend, as more people finish it and come in to share their opinions on it. We suspect developers Guerrilla Games will be discouraged by the backlash, but we expect this topic to dominate discussion in the lead-up to the inevitable Horizon 3.