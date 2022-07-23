Horizon Forbidden West DLC in progress as the actress heads to MoCap

DLC for . has not been confirmed Forbidden horizon west However, speculation began that it might be in development after one of Aloy’s motion capture actresses, Peggy Vrijens, confirmed that she was back in the studio for more mocap work. More evidence emerged after she interviewed actress Louis van Beek, who provides voices for the game.

Could DLC be in development?

Peggy Vrijens was the actress who did a lot of Aloy’s motion capture during the action scenes in Horizon Forbidden West while Ashly Burch did the stunts and an unknown unknown lady did the most intense stunts. in Instagram share (Thanks reddit), Vrijens revealed that she’s back to capture the action, and when only the credits listed for her were for Horizon Forbidden West, fans began speculating that DLC might be on the way. in other function (Thanks GamesRadar), the actress revealed that she met Louis van Beek, who provided the voices for Walla for the game, around the same time.

Many have speculated that DLC will be released for Horizon Forbidden West, after finding areas off the edge of the map that they suspect will provide ideal locations. There is a ruined castle on the edge of the map to the east of Plainsong, as well as a strange, unused area of ​​water to the south of Latopolis. Of course, there’s also the possibility that the pair will be doing some work for the upcoming VR game Horizon: Call of the Mountain. Aloy is not the protagonist of this game but he is still promising to appear. Whatever the case, we hope to find out soon.

In other news, rumors were about a Indie battle royale game Set in the Tom Clancy’s universe, The Division may be all about The Division Heartland. Elsewhere, reports claim that the smaller game has been delayed alongside Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Assassin’s Creed Rift.