March 11, 2022

Hooray! Universal Studios Hollywood will get its own Super Nintendo universe

Ayhan
Hey Nintendo, we can’t believe we’ve ever questioned you. We thought you’d let another March 10th pass without a fuss, or worse – like Actively removing Mario stuff from our lives – But you proved us all wrong!

Today on this Mario day, we have an exciting new announcement: Super Nintendo World, after its success at Universal Studios Japan, is coming to the US as well.

And… that’s all we know! Will it be a similar experience to the Japanese one, which focuses heavily on the overall look of Super Mario with one or two ride experiences and cafes, or will it be Big Rollercoasters? Mostly not. But don’t you like riding a rocket from Super Mario Sunshine? or the small shopping cart from donkey kong? or literally any of the files Mario Kart 8 tracks? C’mooon!!

Nintendo’s Head of Portfolio Management for Third Parties, John Vignucci, posted a photo of the park in action:

you may Read all about the Japanese game Super Nintendo World by clicking hereThen tell us which bits you’d like to see in the US version! Is it food? the goods? cuddly frog life? It’s a frog, isn’t it? He told us it was a toad.

See also  PlayStation Plus games for March have apparently been revealed early

