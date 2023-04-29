Honkai: Star Rail Group scripts unpacked

Group text chats are like a hydra – delete one and somehow two more will appear in its place. Whether you love them or hate them, they are a part of every user’s life. Apparently, they are also part of the science fiction world Honkai: Star RealmSpace adventure game Genshin effect Developer, Hoyoverse. Honkai: Star RealmOur universe is not very different from ours in this sense. Between saving worlds and battling cosmic beings, the characters are constantly texting each other, and their intermittent conversations showcase each character’s unique charm.

The mobile and PC game follows Trailblazer, a young man with cosmic powers who goes on an interplanetary adventure after riding an interstellar train called the Astral Express. On their travels, they are joined by two friends: a bubbly girl named March Seventh, who likes to take selfies, and a cold swordsman named Dan Heng, who prefers to stay in and read. In the earlier parts of the game, the three go on an important expedition that could determine the fate of an icy planet and everyone who calls it home.

Given the dire circumstances, the Trailblazer likely use their phones to communicate important information with the other characters, such as updates on missions, but they mainly use them to shoot nonsense. These conversations have popped up for fans, and people are sharing their favorite snippets on places like TikTok. In the conversation shown in the recording below, the famous galaxologist Herta asks the Trailblazer to test some of her new technology, to which she responds, “Beg~”.

Upon boarding the Astral Express, you join a group chat with all passengers so everyone gets important announcements. At some point, you are thrust into another group chat with researchers only to learn that they broke a rule by adding you, which leads to you being reprimanded by their boss, Asta. In another conversation, a cute boy named Arlan texts you, but then his phone runs out of money, and the conversation ends abruptly. Later, she just sends cute emoji back and forth with the 7th of March, endearing her to everyone in the chat.

While such conversations often serve a purpose of playing through missions, they also serve as a nice and silly way to single out individuals and teach us about the larger culture in this world.

Even outside of conversations, cell phones are a staple of life on the Astral Express and other planets. When you pause the screen, your character will automatically check their phone, and each character has its own unique skin. In Belobog, a major town at the start of the game, you can interact with a phone booth, and an all-knowing narrator will tell you that the only reason you find it new is because you’re from the mobile age. The prominence of mobile phones in the game feels like a nice third-wall-breaking acknowledgment of just how many people play Honkai: Star Realm. When mobile gamers tap on their phones, they will text with all their friends.