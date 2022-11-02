Hong Kong stocks rise Asian markets mixed before Fed rate decision

Policy board members agreed at the Bank of Japan’s latest meeting that it was appropriate to “persistently continue with broad-based monetary easing,” according to the Minute released Wednesday.

One member said the central bank’s stance on easing should continue even if inflation accelerates in the short term, as long as expectations remain low.

A few members said that the BOJ’s monetary policy targets price stability rather than foreign exchange rates, and that it should “carefully explain” the need to maintain the current position.

Some members said the expansion of inbound tourism consumption was one way to take advantage of the weak yen.

Separately, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda It said He told Parliament that the yield curve control policy could be adjusted in the future, according to Reuters.

“If our 2% inflation target appears to be met, making yield curve control more flexible could become an option,” Kuroda was quoted as saying.

– Abigail Ng