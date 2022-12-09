Hong Kong stocks briefly 2% score; China releases inflation data in line with expectations

Stephen Lynch, managing director of the British Chamber of Commerce in China, said Beijing’s “U-turn” on Covid policies is driving confusion and optimism.

“There’s a lot of optimism and hope for 2023, but there’s an awful lot of confusion,” he told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia,” describing the departure from strict Covid rules as happening “overnight.”

He said there may still be “enormous discrepancies” between local policies and central government rules, and people are still concerned about the disease.

“One thing is very clear that Covid is here now. Covid is very prevalent here in Beijing. And I think that brings a whole new set of challenges to what will face China,” he said.

– Abigail Ng