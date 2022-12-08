Hong Kong shares rose about 3% after reports said the city was considering easing a Covid law

Chinese health authorities announced Guidelines for treating covid patients at home On Thursday, the day after the policy was formalized to allow most The infected patients should be quarantined at homeAs part of the country’s mitigation measures.

The notice on the National Health Commission website said patients should isolate in a separate room if possible, and self-take antigen tests.

Noting that patients with severe symptoms should go to hospital, the announcement included instructions for patients with milder symptoms to monitor their health at home and take medication as needed.

The committee included a list of medicines used to treat symptoms of Covid.

Health authorities are scheduled to hold a press briefing at 3 p.m. local time.

– Abigail Ng, Evelyn Cheng