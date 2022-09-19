Hong Kong shares led losses; Fed and Bank of Japan meeting this week

Oil prices rise as lifting of China’s Covid lockdown boosts demand outlook
Oil prices rose on Monday as the huge Chinese city of Chengdu emerged from a two-week lockdown.
Both benchmarks rose more than 1% earlier in the session, and Brent crude futures contracts It last rose 0.66% to $91.95 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate 0.56% profit at $85.59 per barrel.
Increasing demand expectations are offsetting fears that a possible rate hike later this week will increase recession risks.
– Lee Ying Shan
CNBC Pro: This ETF Has Risks — But It Outperforms When Volatility Rises
With volatility appearing in its head once again, investors looking for a short-term trade can choose this This is an ETF With a proven track record of outperforming in times of extreme market moves.
“This is potentially the potential for very quick and big gains when everyone in the market seems to be losing their shirts which I think is attractive about this fund,” said Daniel Martins, Senior Researcher and Portfolio Strategist at DM Martins Research.
However, despite the potential for high returns, the ETF carries a high level of risk, and it is not for every investor.
Professional subscribers can Read more here.
– Xavier Ong
Goldman Sachs says the Chinese yuan has room for further weakness in the near term
Economists at Goldman Sachs said there was still room for further weakness for the Chinese yuan, after the domestic and offshore yuan fell to their lowest levels since July 2020 last week.
“We are expecting CNY The weakness will continue in the near term, backed in part by the broad strength of the US dollar, strategists said in a note, adding that the next major level to watch is 7.20, which was last tested in May 2020.
Such a move would come along with a “significant” strengthening of the US dollar, they said in the note, adding that it was “unlikely for the Chinese yuan to weaken 3% in isolation.”
– Jie Lee
CNBC Pro: Buy these anti-inflation funds to protect your money, says the strategist
With inflation still rising, where can investors hide given that US stocks and bonds alike have been volatile?
There are three types of funds that look attractive at the moment, according to Mark Jolly, global strategist at CCB International Securities. He named his favorites in each category.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
– Weezin Tan
More Stories
Goldman Sachs lowers its 2023 forecast for US growth
Ethereum completes merger, Do Kwon faces arrest warrant and Bitcoin dives after rally: Hodler’s Digest, September 11-17
Opinion: Adobe’s stock has been attacked for spending $20 billion on Figma. But she now owns a rare company.