March 15, 2022

Hong Kong and Chinese stock markets fall, European indices fall

What are the current events in the stock market?

  • America’s leading stock exchanges closed yesterdayThe Dow Jones stagnated, while the S&P 500 fell 0.7 percent, while the Nasdaq fell 1.9 percent.
  • Asian stock markets fell sharply this morning, with the Nikkei escaping even a small minus 0.84 percent. However, Hong Cheng fell 6.1 percent, while the Shanghai Shanghai joint fell 4.4 percent.
  • In the Far East, China’s two-year-old slump was triggered by a slump. The corona virus is highly contagious The eruption, which led to stricter controls, closed Shenzhen, which has a population of 17.5 million, and closed factories.
  • In addition Chinese stocks are under pressure Alibaba fell more than 11 percent, Netizen more than 8 percent, JD.com more than 10 percent, and electric car maker Neo lost more than 10 percent of its lost value.
  • The DAX is down 0.73 percent, the CAC is down 0.31 percent and the FTSE is down 1.6 percent, predicting that European futures indices will open unfavorably.
  • A mixed opening is expected in the US stock markets based on the current stock index futures. The Dow Jones Industrial Average may go down 0.11 percent, while the S&P 500 may open minus 0.09 percent, while the Nasdaq may open 0.13 percent.
  • The Russo-Ukrainian war It is noteworthy that peace talks continue today as Kiev was shaken by strong explosions.
  • The Oil prices fell sharply This morning, WTI was down $ 97, down 5.8 percent.

What to expect before macro?

Relevant figures from China have already arrived this morning, and the German ZEW Mood Index is worth a look at during the day.

Chinese data exceeded analysts’ expectations Industrial production This is 7.5 per cent higher than it was a year ago in January-February, which is higher than analysts’ 3.9 per cent expectation. The Retail According to a Reuters consensus, markets are up 6.7 percent, with markets expecting 3 percent.

March 14-20, 2022 Macro Calendar
Hungarian macroeconomics
March 16. Wednesday 8:30 MNP Statistical balance Feb.
March 16. Wednesday 9:00 KSH Construction industry Jan.
March 16. Wednesday 11:30 A.K.K. 3 month dkj auction
March 17. Thursday 9:00 KSH Number of guest nights Jan.
March 17. Thursday 9:00 MNP One Week Deposit Tender (Interest)
March 17. Thursday 15:00 MNP One Week Deposit Tender (Accepted Amount)
International Macroeconomics
March 15. Tuesday 3:00 China Industry Feb.
March 15. Tuesday 3:00 China Retail Feb.
March 15. Tuesday 11:00 German. ZEW mood code March
March 16. Wednesday 13:30 United States Retail Feb.
March 16. Wednesday 19:00 United States Central Bank interest rate decision
March 16. Wednesday 19:30 United States Jerome Powell’s press conference
March 17. Thursday 12:00 Turkish. Interest rate results
March 17. Thursday 13:00 UK Bank of England interest rate results
March 17. Thursday 14:15 United States Industry Feb.
March 18. Friday 0:30 Japan Swelling Feb.
March 18. Friday 4:00 Japan Interest rate results
Source: Portfolio Collection

What has happened in the stock markets so far?

  • Among the leading U.S., Asian, European and regional stock indices, the FTSE index is leading with a change of -2.6 percent this year, and the Nasdaq index is driving with a 20.1 percent decline.
  • Among domestic blue chips, Molin’s performed well this year, with OTP’s up 27.4 percent.
  • Among key commodities, WTI has risen 37.0 percent since the beginning of the year.
Key tools
Exchange rate one day 1 week 1 month This year One year 5 years
US stock indices
Dow Jones 32,945.24 0.0% 0.4% -4.7% -9.3% 0.5% 58.1%
S&P 500 4,173.11 -0.7% -0.7% -5.2% -12.4% 5.8% 76.4%
Nasdaq 13,046.64 -1.9% -2.0% -8.6% -20.1% 0.8% 142.4%
Asian stock indices
Nikkei 25,307.85 0.6% 0.3% -6.5% -12.1% -14.8% 29.1%
Hong Cheng 19,531.66 -5.0% -7.2% -20.5% -16.5% -32.0% -18.0%
CSI 300 4,174.76 -3.1% -4.1% -8.3% -15.5% -18.9% 20.8%
European stock indices
DAX 13,929.11 2.2% 8.5% -7.8% -12.3% -4.0% 16.2%
CAC 6,369.94 1.8% 6.5% -7.0% -10.9% 5.3% 28.1%
FTSE 7,193.47 0.5% 3.4% -4.5% -2.6% 6.4% -2.2%
FTSE MIB 23,426.7 1.7% 5.7% -11.3% -14.3% -2.8% 19.9%
IBEX 8,234.4 1.1% 7.7% -4.0% -5.5% -4.7% -16.9%
Regional stock indices
Bucks 42,905.55 0.0% 7.6% -16.3% -15.4% -1.8% 31.5%
ATX 3,227.77 1.5% 10.5% -17.0% -16.4% 2.2% 14.6%
PX 1,315.12 1.0% 6.9% -9.2% -7.8% 22.1% 34.4%
WIG20 60,044.05 -2.1% 2.5% -9.2% -13.4% 1.0% 1.3%
Hungarian blue chips
OTP 12,045 0.0% 20.3% -30.8% -27.4% -10.2% 43.3%
Mole 2 590 0.0% -0.5% -2.2% 2.8% 16.7% -1.1%
Richter 7 140 0.0% 6.3% -9.6% -18.2% -15.6% 9.1%
McGregor Telecom 394 0.0% -1.5% -8.7% -4.3% -3.9% -20.4%
Raw materials
WTI 103.01 -5.8% -13.7% 7.9% 37.0% 57.0% 117.9%
Brent 105.31 -6.6% -14.5% 9.0% 34.3% 51.9% 106.7%
Gold 1,956.35 -1.4% -1.2% 4.8% 7.4% 14.4% 62.3%
Friday 25.21 -3.0% -0.9% 6.0% 8.3% -2.1% 48.2%
Coins
EURHUF 373.0700 -2.3% -5.5% 4.5% 1.2% 1.8% 19.9%
USDHUF 339.7723 -2.4% -6.4% 7.6% 4.8% 10.7% 16.2%
GBPHUF 444.5701 -2.7% -6.6% 4.0% 1.2% 4.0% 24.6%
EURUSD 1.0980 0.1% 1.0% -2.9% -3.4% -8.0% 3.1%
USDJPY 117 0.0% 1.4% 1.2% 1.6% 7.3% 2.1%
GBPUSD 1.3048 -0.3% -0.7% -3.4% -3.7% -6.1% 7.2%
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin 39,665.71 2.4% 4.3% -6.8% -14.2% -30.7% 3,083.8%
Government bonds
10 year U.S. government bond return 2.14 6.7% 22.3% 6.8% 42.9% 30.9% -17.5%
10 year German government bond return 0.34 44.6% -760.8% 38.7% -288.3% -202.1% -25.3%
Yield of 10 years Hungarian government bond 5.96 0.0% -1.2% 20.4% 30.1% 115.9% 59.8%
Source: Refinitive, Portfolio
Source of the cover image: Shutterstock

