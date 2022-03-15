Hong Kong and Chinese stock markets fall, European indices fall

What are the current events in the stock market?
- America’s leading stock exchanges closed yesterdayThe Dow Jones stagnated, while the S&P 500 fell 0.7 percent, while the Nasdaq fell 1.9 percent.
- Asian stock markets fell sharply this morning, with the Nikkei escaping even a small minus 0.84 percent. However, Hong Cheng fell 6.1 percent, while the Shanghai Shanghai joint fell 4.4 percent.
- In the Far East, China’s two-year-old slump was triggered by a slump. The corona virus is highly contagious The eruption, which led to stricter controls, closed Shenzhen, which has a population of 17.5 million, and closed factories.
- In addition Chinese stocks are under pressure Alibaba fell more than 11 percent, Netizen more than 8 percent, JD.com more than 10 percent, and electric car maker Neo lost more than 10 percent of its lost value.
- The DAX is down 0.73 percent, the CAC is down 0.31 percent and the FTSE is down 1.6 percent, predicting that European futures indices will open unfavorably.
- A mixed opening is expected in the US stock markets based on the current stock index futures. The Dow Jones Industrial Average may go down 0.11 percent, while the S&P 500 may open minus 0.09 percent, while the Nasdaq may open 0.13 percent.
- The Russo-Ukrainian war It is noteworthy that peace talks continue today as Kiev was shaken by strong explosions.
- The Oil prices fell sharply This morning, WTI was down $ 97, down 5.8 percent.
What to expect before macro?
Relevant figures from China have already arrived this morning, and the German ZEW Mood Index is worth a look at during the day.
Chinese data exceeded analysts’ expectations Industrial production This is 7.5 per cent higher than it was a year ago in January-February, which is higher than analysts’ 3.9 per cent expectation. The Retail According to a Reuters consensus, markets are up 6.7 percent, with markets expecting 3 percent.
|March 14-20, 2022 Macro Calendar
|Hungarian macroeconomics
|March
|16.
|Wednesday
|8:30
|MNP
|Statistical balance
|Feb.
|March
|16.
|Wednesday
|9:00
|KSH
|Construction industry
|Jan.
|March
|16.
|Wednesday
|11:30
|A.K.K.
|3 month dkj auction
|March
|17.
|Thursday
|9:00
|KSH
|Number of guest nights
|Jan.
|March
|17.
|Thursday
|9:00
|MNP
|One Week Deposit Tender (Interest)
|March
|17.
|Thursday
|15:00
|MNP
|One Week Deposit Tender (Accepted Amount)
|International Macroeconomics
|March
|15.
|Tuesday
|3:00
|China
|Industry
|Feb.
|March
|15.
|Tuesday
|3:00
|China
|Retail
|Feb.
|March
|15.
|Tuesday
|11:00
|German.
|ZEW mood code
|March
|March
|16.
|Wednesday
|13:30
|United States
|Retail
|Feb.
|March
|16.
|Wednesday
|19:00
|United States
|Central Bank interest rate decision
|March
|16.
|Wednesday
|19:30
|United States
|Jerome Powell’s press conference
|March
|17.
|Thursday
|12:00
|Turkish.
|Interest rate results
|March
|17.
|Thursday
|13:00
|UK
|Bank of England interest rate results
|March
|17.
|Thursday
|14:15
|United States
|Industry
|Feb.
|March
|18.
|Friday
|0:30
|Japan
|Swelling
|Feb.
|March
|18.
|Friday
|4:00
|Japan
|Interest rate results
|Source: Portfolio Collection
What has happened in the stock markets so far?
- Among the leading U.S., Asian, European and regional stock indices, the FTSE index is leading with a change of -2.6 percent this year, and the Nasdaq index is driving with a 20.1 percent decline.
- Among domestic blue chips, Molin’s performed well this year, with OTP’s up 27.4 percent.
- Among key commodities, WTI has risen 37.0 percent since the beginning of the year.
|Key tools
|Exchange rate
|one day
|1 week
|1 month
|This year
|One year
|5 years
|US stock indices
|Dow Jones
|32,945.24
|0.0%
|0.4%
|-4.7%
|-9.3%
|0.5%
|58.1%
|S&P 500
|4,173.11
|-0.7%
|-0.7%
|-5.2%
|-12.4%
|5.8%
|76.4%
|Nasdaq
|13,046.64
|-1.9%
|-2.0%
|-8.6%
|-20.1%
|0.8%
|142.4%
|Asian stock indices
|Nikkei
|25,307.85
|0.6%
|0.3%
|-6.5%
|-12.1%
|-14.8%
|29.1%
|Hong Cheng
|19,531.66
|-5.0%
|-7.2%
|-20.5%
|-16.5%
|-32.0%
|-18.0%
|CSI 300
|4,174.76
|-3.1%
|-4.1%
|-8.3%
|-15.5%
|-18.9%
|20.8%
|European stock indices
|DAX
|13,929.11
|2.2%
|8.5%
|-7.8%
|-12.3%
|-4.0%
|16.2%
|CAC
|6,369.94
|1.8%
|6.5%
|-7.0%
|-10.9%
|5.3%
|28.1%
|FTSE
|7,193.47
|0.5%
|3.4%
|-4.5%
|-2.6%
|6.4%
|-2.2%
|FTSE MIB
|23,426.7
|1.7%
|5.7%
|-11.3%
|-14.3%
|-2.8%
|19.9%
|IBEX
|8,234.4
|1.1%
|7.7%
|-4.0%
|-5.5%
|-4.7%
|-16.9%
|Regional stock indices
|Bucks
|42,905.55
|0.0%
|7.6%
|-16.3%
|-15.4%
|-1.8%
|31.5%
|ATX
|3,227.77
|1.5%
|10.5%
|-17.0%
|-16.4%
|2.2%
|14.6%
|PX
|1,315.12
|1.0%
|6.9%
|-9.2%
|-7.8%
|22.1%
|34.4%
|WIG20
|60,044.05
|-2.1%
|2.5%
|-9.2%
|-13.4%
|1.0%
|1.3%
|Hungarian blue chips
|OTP
|12,045
|0.0%
|20.3%
|-30.8%
|-27.4%
|-10.2%
|43.3%
|Mole
|2 590
|0.0%
|-0.5%
|-2.2%
|2.8%
|16.7%
|-1.1%
|Richter
|7 140
|0.0%
|6.3%
|-9.6%
|-18.2%
|-15.6%
|9.1%
|McGregor Telecom
|394
|0.0%
|-1.5%
|-8.7%
|-4.3%
|-3.9%
|-20.4%
|Raw materials
|WTI
|103.01
|-5.8%
|-13.7%
|7.9%
|37.0%
|57.0%
|117.9%
|Brent
|105.31
|-6.6%
|-14.5%
|9.0%
|34.3%
|51.9%
|106.7%
|Gold
|1,956.35
|-1.4%
|-1.2%
|4.8%
|7.4%
|14.4%
|62.3%
|Friday
|25.21
|-3.0%
|-0.9%
|6.0%
|8.3%
|-2.1%
|48.2%
|Coins
|EURHUF
|373.0700
|-2.3%
|-5.5%
|4.5%
|1.2%
|1.8%
|19.9%
|USDHUF
|339.7723
|-2.4%
|-6.4%
|7.6%
|4.8%
|10.7%
|16.2%
|GBPHUF
|444.5701
|-2.7%
|-6.6%
|4.0%
|1.2%
|4.0%
|24.6%
|EURUSD
|1.0980
|0.1%
|1.0%
|-2.9%
|-3.4%
|-8.0%
|3.1%
|USDJPY
|117
|0.0%
|1.4%
|1.2%
|1.6%
|7.3%
|2.1%
|GBPUSD
|1.3048
|-0.3%
|-0.7%
|-3.4%
|-3.7%
|-6.1%
|7.2%
|Cryptocurrencies
|Bitcoin
|39,665.71
|2.4%
|4.3%
|-6.8%
|-14.2%
|-30.7%
|3,083.8%
|Government bonds
|10 year U.S. government bond return
|2.14
|6.7%
|22.3%
|6.8%
|42.9%
|30.9%
|-17.5%
|10 year German government bond return
|0.34
|44.6%
|-760.8%
|38.7%
|-288.3%
|-202.1%
|-25.3%
|Yield of 10 years Hungarian government bond
|5.96
|0.0%
|-1.2%
|20.4%
|30.1%
|115.9%
|59.8%
|Source: Refinitive, Portfolio
Source of the cover image: Shutterstock
