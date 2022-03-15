Hong Kong and Chinese stock markets fall, European indices fall

What are the current events in the stock market?

America’s leading stock exchanges closed yesterday The Dow Jones stagnated, while the S&P 500 fell 0.7 percent, while the Nasdaq fell 1.9 percent.

Asian stock markets fell sharply this morning, with the Nikkei escaping even a small minus 0.84 percent. However, Hong Cheng fell 6.1 percent, while the Shanghai Shanghai joint fell 4.4 percent.

In the Far East, China’s two-year-old slump was triggered by a slump. The corona virus is highly contagious The eruption, which led to stricter controls, closed Shenzhen, which has a population of 17.5 million, and closed factories.

In addition Chinese stocks are under pressure Alibaba fell more than 11 percent, Netizen more than 8 percent, JD.com more than 10 percent, and electric car maker Neo lost more than 10 percent of its lost value.

The DAX is down 0.73 percent, the CAC is down 0.31 percent and the FTSE is down 1.6 percent, predicting that European futures indices will open unfavorably.

A mixed opening is expected in the US stock markets based on the current stock index futures. The Dow Jones Industrial Average may go down 0.11 percent, while the S&P 500 may open minus 0.09 percent, while the Nasdaq may open 0.13 percent.

The Russo-Ukrainian war It is noteworthy that peace talks continue today as Kiev was shaken by strong explosions.

The Oil prices fell sharply This morning, WTI was down $ 97, down 5.8 percent.

What to expect before macro?

Relevant figures from China have already arrived this morning, and the German ZEW Mood Index is worth a look at during the day.

Chinese data exceeded analysts’ expectations Industrial production This is 7.5 per cent higher than it was a year ago in January-February, which is higher than analysts’ 3.9 per cent expectation. The Retail According to a Reuters consensus, markets are up 6.7 percent, with markets expecting 3 percent.

March 14-20, 2022 Macro Calendar Hungarian macroeconomics March 16. Wednesday 8:30 MNP Statistical balance Feb. March 16. Wednesday 9:00 KSH Construction industry Jan. March 16. Wednesday 11:30 A.K.K. 3 month dkj auction March 17. Thursday 9:00 KSH Number of guest nights Jan. March 17. Thursday 9:00 MNP One Week Deposit Tender (Interest) March 17. Thursday 15:00 MNP One Week Deposit Tender (Accepted Amount) International Macroeconomics March 15. Tuesday 3:00 China Industry Feb. March 15. Tuesday 3:00 China Retail Feb. March 15. Tuesday 11:00 German. ZEW mood code March March 16. Wednesday 13:30 United States Retail Feb. March 16. Wednesday 19:00 United States Central Bank interest rate decision March 16. Wednesday 19:30 United States Jerome Powell’s press conference March 17. Thursday 12:00 Turkish. Interest rate results March 17. Thursday 13:00 UK Bank of England interest rate results March 17. Thursday 14:15 United States Industry Feb. March 18. Friday 0:30 Japan Swelling Feb. March 18. Friday 4:00 Japan Interest rate results Source: Portfolio Collection

What has happened in the stock markets so far?

Among the leading U.S., Asian, European and regional stock indices, the FTSE index is leading with a change of -2.6 percent this year, and the Nasdaq index is driving with a 20.1 percent decline.

Among domestic blue chips, Molin’s performed well this year, with OTP’s up 27.4 percent.

Among key commodities, WTI has risen 37.0 percent since the beginning of the year.

Key tools Exchange rate one day 1 week 1 month This year One year 5 years US stock indices Dow Jones 32,945.24 0.0% 0.4% -4.7% -9.3% 0.5% 58.1% S&P 500 4,173.11 -0.7% -0.7% -5.2% -12.4% 5.8% 76.4% Nasdaq 13,046.64 -1.9% -2.0% -8.6% -20.1% 0.8% 142.4% Asian stock indices Nikkei 25,307.85 0.6% 0.3% -6.5% -12.1% -14.8% 29.1% Hong Cheng 19,531.66 -5.0% -7.2% -20.5% -16.5% -32.0% -18.0% CSI 300 4,174.76 -3.1% -4.1% -8.3% -15.5% -18.9% 20.8% European stock indices DAX 13,929.11 2.2% 8.5% -7.8% -12.3% -4.0% 16.2% CAC 6,369.94 1.8% 6.5% -7.0% -10.9% 5.3% 28.1% FTSE 7,193.47 0.5% 3.4% -4.5% -2.6% 6.4% -2.2% FTSE MIB 23,426.7 1.7% 5.7% -11.3% -14.3% -2.8% 19.9% IBEX 8,234.4 1.1% 7.7% -4.0% -5.5% -4.7% -16.9% Regional stock indices Bucks 42,905.55 0.0% 7.6% -16.3% -15.4% -1.8% 31.5% ATX 3,227.77 1.5% 10.5% -17.0% -16.4% 2.2% 14.6% PX 1,315.12 1.0% 6.9% -9.2% -7.8% 22.1% 34.4% WIG20 60,044.05 -2.1% 2.5% -9.2% -13.4% 1.0% 1.3% Hungarian blue chips OTP 12,045 0.0% 20.3% -30.8% -27.4% -10.2% 43.3% Mole 2 590 0.0% -0.5% -2.2% 2.8% 16.7% -1.1% Richter 7 140 0.0% 6.3% -9.6% -18.2% -15.6% 9.1% McGregor Telecom 394 0.0% -1.5% -8.7% -4.3% -3.9% -20.4% Raw materials WTI 103.01 -5.8% -13.7% 7.9% 37.0% 57.0% 117.9% Brent 105.31 -6.6% -14.5% 9.0% 34.3% 51.9% 106.7% Gold 1,956.35 -1.4% -1.2% 4.8% 7.4% 14.4% 62.3% Friday 25.21 -3.0% -0.9% 6.0% 8.3% -2.1% 48.2% Coins EURHUF 373.0700 -2.3% -5.5% 4.5% 1.2% 1.8% 19.9% USDHUF 339.7723 -2.4% -6.4% 7.6% 4.8% 10.7% 16.2% GBPHUF 444.5701 -2.7% -6.6% 4.0% 1.2% 4.0% 24.6% EURUSD 1.0980 0.1% 1.0% -2.9% -3.4% -8.0% 3.1% USDJPY 117 0.0% 1.4% 1.2% 1.6% 7.3% 2.1% GBPUSD 1.3048 -0.3% -0.7% -3.4% -3.7% -6.1% 7.2% Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin 39,665.71 2.4% 4.3% -6.8% -14.2% -30.7% 3,083.8% Government bonds 10 year U.S. government bond return 2.14 6.7% 22.3% 6.8% 42.9% 30.9% -17.5% 10 year German government bond return 0.34 44.6% -760.8% 38.7% -288.3% -202.1% -25.3% Yield of 10 years Hungarian government bond 5.96 0.0% -1.2% 20.4% 30.1% 115.9% 59.8% Source: Refinitive, Portfolio

Source of the cover image: Shutterstock