Hong Kong and Australian stocks fall as Asia continues Wall Street’s sell-off; The Bank of Japan holds interest rates

one hour ago

The Bank of Japan left its monetary policy unchanged, broadly in line with expectations.

The central bank kept the negative interest rate at -0.1% and reiterated its goal of keeping the yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds around 0%.

“Although the Japanese economy was affected by factors such as rising commodity prices, it has rebounded with the progress of the resumption of economic activity,” the Bank of Japan said in its policy statement. statement On Friday, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s final meeting of his term concluded.

– Jihe Lee