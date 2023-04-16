April 16, 2023

Honaki Star Rail has 10 million users and is yet to go live

Honaki: Star Rail won’t premiere until April 26, 2023, but it already has 10 million users.

That’s according to developer HoYoverse, which announced the milestone on its social media channels over the weekend.

The Final Closed Beta Trailer – Space Comedy | Honkai: Star Realm.

To celebrate, the studio is encouraging players to retweet the message as many times as possible to secure some in-game goodies, and one participant stands in line to win “about” $100.

Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse has announced that its upcoming free-to-play RPG, Honkai: Star Rail will hit the station on April 26, across PC, Epic Games Store, iOS and Android.

If you want to know what the fuss is about, Face to face and re-enroll now.

Honkai: Star Rail is the latest live-action from the developer of Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd party, HoYoverse, but it’s not quite the same as any game, as Jessica points out in her illustrated Honkai Star Rail guide.

For more in-depth details on the systems, features, day-to-day activities, and how Star Rail operates, check out our Honkai: Star Rail preview from our time playing the final closed beta.

