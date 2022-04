Voting and voting for the Hungarian parliamentary election began Sunday morning at Hungarian embassies in Oceania and Asia. The U.S. continent already voted Saturday due to a time delay.

Will multiple recipes benefit the opposition coalition? Can Peter Margie-J be persuaded? Or will everything stay the same and Fitzgerald win, not win more than two-thirds? Or that too? Can Victor Orban be defeated in Hungary today? The election campaign has begun and we are following every moment. Stay with us!

Overseas missions are open to voters from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., local time. In Wellington, New Zealand, the first non-American block opened at 8pm Central European time. This was followed by the cities of Canberra, Melbourne and Sydney on Australian soil at 22:00 Central European time. There are a total of 526 voters in the four constituencies.

The first batch of Asia opens in Japan (Tokyo) and South Korea (Seoul) at 11pm Central European time.

Over the next hour (midnight local time), the Chongqing, Hong Kong, Guangzhou and Beijing constituencies in the People’s Republic of China will open. Overseas work could not hold a referendum with 60 voters on the list as Shanghai was closed due to a corona virus infection.

Singapore, while Manila (Philippines), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) and Ulan Bator (Mongolia) will open at the same time as the Chinese blocks.

An hour later, at 1 pm Central European time, the Hungarian embassies in Thailand (Bangkok), Vietnam (Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City), Indonesia (Jakarta), Laos (Vientiane) and Cambodia (Phnom Penh) will open.

Blocks open at 2am Central European time in Kazakhstan (Noor-Sultan and Almaty), Kyrgyz Republic (Bishkek) and Bangladesh (Dhaka). Half an hour later, embassies open in India (New Delhi and Mumbai) and another half hour in Russia (Yekaterinburg), Pakistan (Islamabad) and Uzbekistan (Tashkent).

A total of 925 Hungarian voters want to vote in the 25 foreign jobs listed, the highest in Sydney (256). On foreign missions (embassies and consulates in Hungary), those who have registered their list of overseas trips by March 25 can cast their ballots. On Saturdays and Sundays 65,000 people could vote on overseas trips, and 58,000 were on the overseas mission list four years ago. In diplomacy, diplomatic staff are members of the Electoral Office (ELV).

After voting, ballots cast overseas will be sent to the National Electoral Office (NVI) in Hungary by April 7. Once the ballots are received, the NVI will sort the votes by block. On Sunday, the ballot boxes in each constituency will remain unopened, and on April 9, the ballots of the voters will be mixed by overseas travel and by ballot. This is how the constituency results will be determined, and only then will the results of the parliamentary election and the referendum be determined.