WASHINGTON, August 14, 2022 – Home Run Inn Frozen Foods, a Woodbridge, Illinois facility, is recalling nearly 13,099 pounds of frozen meat pizza products that may have been contaminated with foreign substances, especially metals, the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

Frozen Meat Pizza was produced on June 6, 2022. Next product is returnable [view labels]:

33.5 ounce cartons contain “Home Run in Chicago Premium Sausage Classic Pizza” with a “Best As per” date “3/12/22”.

Products subject to the recall bear the establishment number “EST. 18498-A” inside the USDA Inspection Mark. These items were shipped to a distributor in Illinois and then distributed to retailers.

The problem was discovered when the company notified FSIS that it had received consumer complaints about the presence of metal in the pizza.

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact their health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ freezers or found in distributors and retail locations. We urge consumers who have purchased these products not to consume them. In addition, we urge distributors and retailers not to sell these products. These products must be disposed of or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling companies have notified them Recall customers and take steps to ensure that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be published on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Nick Perrino, Director of Operations at Home Run Inn Frozen Foods, at 630-783-9696, ext. 2151. Members of the media with questions about the recall may contact Dan Costello, CEO of Home Run Inn Frozen Foods, at 630-783-9696, ext. 2201.

Consumers with questions about food safety can call the USDA Free Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHot (888-674-6854) or live chat at Ask the USDA 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages on Ask the USDA Or email a question to [email protected] For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online electronic consumer complaint monitoring system can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.