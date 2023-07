The prime minister will only deliver his speech on Saturday, but he is already preparing the crowd for the event.

Viktor Orban, who took part in the EU-Latin America summit in Brussels, wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday evening. The Prime Minister bids farewell to the Belgian capital with a rucksack on his shoulder for the time being to head to Transylvania for NER’s favorite festival, the Bálvanyosi Free University.









However, it is not certain that everyone in Tusnádfürdő would welcome it with enthusiasm, with local nationalists, for example, waving Romanian flags to declare “Transylvania is forever Romanian land”. However, there is no doubt that Orbán will deliver a speech at the festival as usual – on Saturday – and it is already known that at least eight ministers and dozens of secretaries of state will pay their respects. Like our colleagues, we will keep our readers informed of all important events.