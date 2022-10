Joe Biden went too far when he said nasty things about Vladimir Putin, according to Hungary’s prime minister.

Vladimir Putin launched an open war against Ukraine called “special military action”. Fighting has been ongoing since February, with Russian forces killing thousands of civilians. We report all developments in our series of articles.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has pushed for talks between the US and Russia over a ceasefire in Ukraine, and he trusts former US President Donald Trump, who he defeated two years ago. “The ceasefire should not be between Russia and Ukraine, but between the US and Russia,” Orban said, according to Cicero magazine and the Berliner Zeitung daily. Storm over Europe At his event on Tuesday in Berlin – writes Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. “Whoever thinks that Russia-Ukraine talks can end this war does not live in this world. The reality of power is different”.

According to Orban, Ukraine was able to defend itself against Russian invaders only because it received military support from the United States. There is only one war now because the Americans wanted it that way. “That’s why the Americans have to come to terms with the Russians. That’s when the war will end,” he said of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

In his opinion, Orban also made it clear that US President Joe Biden is not the right negotiator on the US side. “The president of the United States has gone too far,” he said. Regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin, Biden said it would be difficult to negotiate peace with each other after that. “Now what I am about to say sounds cruel. But the ray of hope for peace is called Donald Trump,” said the Hungarian Prime Minister. Biden called Putin a “butcher,” a “war criminal” and a “murderous dictator” after the war broke out.

Hungarian PM doesn’t trust Trump alone: ​​Orban thinks Chancellor Angela Merkel could have prevented Russian aggression against Ukraine According to him, Merkel already prevented war with her actions after Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014. “Angela Merkel’s take on the Crimean crisis is a masterpiece”. Germany’s diplomatic efforts isolated the conflict so there was no war.

Orbán also spoke at the event about the fact that Hungary has already lost around 200 citizens to the war, as reported by MTI. While Orban was on a “peace mission” with Putin, he called it a mistake that no one from the West felt the need to negotiate, even though he hinted to NATO’s secretary general that this could be a problem. Of course he forgot that the negotiations between Russia and NATO had been going on since the end of 2021, and they reached a deadlock only after the Russians imposed impossible conditions, i.e. NATO retreating to pre-1997 borders, i.e. canceling Hungary’s membership.

