Who said Joe Biden or Vladimir Putin would blow up Nord Stream in the event of a war? – asked the question, but the fact is that no one said that instead of the answer they gave.

Vladimir Putin launched an open war against Ukraine called “special military action”. Fighting has been ongoing since February, with Russian forces killing thousands of civilians. We report all developments in our series of articles.

Ridiculous questions established to Hír TV, the American ambassador, but the problems started because their questions sometimes included lies. Even on Monday, the US embassy was like that Video Published in which Russian propaganda voices were presented with the title, Who said, Vladimir Putin, or László Kovar, perhaps Zsolt Semjén, God forbid Ágoston Sámuel Mráz? In any case, the Kremlin is not a master of correct interpretation.

Hír TV tried to answer this in its own way, but unfortunately they saw too much Tucker Carlson before that. One of the questions: Who said Nord Stream would be blown up in case of war, Joe Biden or Vladimir Putin? On the pro-government channel’s set, the answer came from Joe Biden, even if the US president didn’t say it.

When Biden held a joint press conference with German President Olaf Scholes on February 7, when asked by reporters what would happen to Nord Stream if the Russians attacked Ukraine, he actually responded: “Germany … if Russia attacks — meaning tanks or troops cross the Ukrainian border again — then the Nord There will be no stream. Let’s put an end to it”. Asked by the reporter how they would do this if the program was under German control, Biden said only that they could do it.











Later, Scholz himself responded to this suggestion, saying that Germany and the United States were united on this issue, and that their actions would be painful for Russia. He got out of it Honestly, sometimes by his own admission Stands in battle Tucker Carlson, Biden said publicly: They’ll blow up the wires. But as the attached video proves, the president didn’t say that.

Below you can find our news feed following the events of the Russian-Ukrainian war: