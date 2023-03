Fidesz’s deputy leader made a surprising explanation at today’s house committee meeting when he explained why the planned vote on NATO expansion had to be postponed from next week to the end of the month.

The agenda for next week’s parliamentary session has been finalized by the House Committee, the decision-making body of Parliament. According to hvg.hu’s preliminary information, at the board’s Thursday morning meeting, the agenda approved at the last meeting of the House Committee last week was rewritten based on the government’s proposal.

After all, not next week, but 2 weeks later, in the week of March 20, the final vote on the Finnish and Swedish NATO merger proposal will take place.

As we already wrote, the final vote on the government proposal, which has already been “stalled” for more than 7 months – it was submitted in mid-July last year, but was added to the agenda only this week – is delayed by another 2 weeks, because Fidesz-KDNP wants to wait in Sweden and the negotiating representatives of the “debate” Will start for Finland next week.

On the other hand, in Thursday’s House committee, an official justification was given for the drift. Gyorgy Balla, deputy faction leader of Fidesz, explained the failure to vote next week by saying that the Fidesz-KDNP factional coalition had many on the Swedish and Finnish sides, several sources who attended the meeting confirmed to hvg.hu. They are reluctant to support the rule of law in Hungary and the two countries’ NATO membership before the disputes are resolved because of the baseless criticism they have received, so they do not have the necessary majority.

The ruling parties want the broadest possible support for the approval of NATO enlargement, but they see that there will not be a majority in the vote next week, and there will not be enough “yes” votes from Fidesz and KDNP representatives.

– Fidesz politician Giorgi Balla said, according to the report of the meeting participants. However, this reasoning seems implausible. It’s not just the rarity of a maiden coalition organized in military order, contradicting Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s apparent decision to support the two countries’ NATO integration. But Gyorgy Balla reasoned that the ruling party’s majority “135 Braves” – more than two-thirds of them – would openly oppose Orban’s wishes.

Passing the two draft laws on NATO expansion would require a simple majority of half of the vote, meaning at least 100 votes from the 199-member assembly. As only Mi Hazánk indicated a no vote, all other opposition parties, and presumably independent representatives, would vote yes, requiring 97 out of 135 government supporters to vote no to avoid a majority. Government proposal, but this is not an example.

In the public debate on the matter in Wednesday’s plenary session, none of the speakers from the government party mentioned that there was such a significant “opposition” in Fidesz-KDNP: both factions confirmed. Although they wanted to vote on the motions, they were important anyway. They believed that negotiators should visit both countries to resolve political disputes.

By the way, hvg.hu also wrote that the negotiations of the unofficial parliamentary group with the purpose of “organizing the debate” have no legal force, and therefore only the results of their visit can be used. Experience of “preparatory decision” by the ruling party during polling. However, in Wednesday’s 4-hour parliamentary debate on Swedish and Finnish NATO accession, both Fidesz and KDNP indicated they support enlargement, but they essentially acknowledged that the delegation organizing the debate is a political exercise without stakes. Not a prerequisite for support.