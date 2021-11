Former Prime Minister writes that there is love and there is divorce.

On the arrival of Vladimir Putin He recalled On Facebook Ferenc Gyurcsány, former Prime Minister, leader of the Democratic Alliance. Gyurcsany first met with the Russian president in 2006, whom he received at his residence, and where Putin learned about Dodo’s dog.

At the time, Putin was “promising a democratic Russia,” according to Gyurcsany, followed by the aggression against Georgia, the occupation of Crimea, the imprisonment of the opposition and fraudulent elections.

The former prime minister writes that at the time he was convinced that the president would “liberate a wonderful nation”, but later returned to his way. “There are loves and there are divorces,” says Kursani, who now believes Putin has failed because he became a tyrant.