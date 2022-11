Until recently, there were two Chinese “service stations” in Budapest, which human rights defenders identified as offices of the Chinese police, and which were used to police illegal immigrants. At least thirty such stations were discovered on four continents, but the Ministry of the Interior was unaware of the presence of Chinese police in Hungary. A magazine specializing in intelligence affairs links the creation of a Chinese police network established abroad to China’s first man, Xi Jinping.

A Chinese police network spanning four continents and in at least 30 countries was revealed in a report made public in mid-September by a human rights NGO specializing in China. In his studies. The Protect the Guardians During a more thorough investigation, a non-governmental organization . These stations, according to an investigation by Safeguard Defenders, provide administrative services such as allowing Chinese immigrants to renew their driver’s licenses, but this is a kind of cover, as they also carry out undercover and illegal police work. At least that’s what the study says, and conservationists have documented their investigation quite thoroughly.

Investigations by security guards revealed that two such stations were also operating in Budapest. One in Józefvaros, the other in Copenhagen. Contact details of the heads of offices were also published in the study, with the help of which Undan MP Morten Tambos sought to know more about the two stations. On Josefváros Market Street in Kolkota út, he found a sign with Chinese inscriptions that made it clear that it was that particular station. But even when he inquired with the office manager and his deputy over the phone, they denied the presence of Chinese police and the Chinese sign disappeared from the building after that. At the other address in Budapest, the sign was not there at first, but the place was completely equipped with security cameras.

A plaque with Chinese inscriptions is located on Golgotha ​​Street © Facebook / Márton Tompos / Momentum







Meanwhile, Western media also started picking up the story. The Dutch press reported that at least two stations were installed in the Netherlands, but based on research by Safeguard Defenders, such stations are operating in Spain, Italy, Great Britain and 18 other European countries. Among other things, German RTL investigated illegal facilities. They refer to Wang Jingyu, a fugitive Chinese dissident being pursued by Chinese police in the Netherlands. The man claims he was ordered by phone to appear at one of the alleged service centers and then pressured to return to China. Wang sent several messages to RTL in which the police sent him death threats. The Chinese Embassy denied to RTL that it was aware of the existence of the police stations, but journalists found that a high-ranking Chinese Embassy official had participated in discussions about establishing an Amsterdam office. In response, a spokesperson for the Netherlands Foreign Ministry said it was investigating the alleged police stations because, if they exist, they are illegal.

Hungarian authorities, on the other hand, say they are not aware of any such outsourced Chinese police offices operating in Hungary. At least the representative of the Ministry of Interior, Marten Tombos, responded to this when the ministry was queried. He also contacted the Ministry of External Affairs, but is yet to receive a response from them.

Marten Tombos, representative of Momentum in the plenary session of Parliament on June 7, 2022 © MTI / Attila Kovacs







China originally set up these service stations because there are many telecom scams overseas, and since both the perpetrators and victims are Chinese, they actually help the victims, while the perpetrators are “forced” to return to China. Their modus operandi is the same all over the world. Authorities use WeChat to connect with the local Chinese community, provide more efficient administrative services than local police agencies, and protect against fraud and other crimes.

But it seems that Beijing is using the true crime series as an excuse to build this network. For example, in Europe, such frauds are not registered, although such stations have been established in several European countries, including Hungary, in which the stations carry out administrative activities. The problem with this, however, is that this is what embassies do, so under normal circumstances there is no need for another, external service provider in a secluded office next to the market.

Based on an investigation by a non-governmental organization that exposed the stations and the Western press, there is strong suspicion that the diplomatic administrative service is a kind of cover-up and that the main purpose of the European stations is actually there. Killing opponents living in the West. While it is not uncommon for a dictatorship to have its own secret service against dissidents it deems hostile abroad (this is common with the Russians and Turks), it is certainly surprising to do so in such an undisguised and overt manner.

It is no coincidence that Chinese “service stations” specialize in secret service topics and operate from intelligence sources. Intelligence Online The foreign police network was created at the initiative of Chinese Party General Secretary Xi Jinping, the trade magazine noted. Thanks to the network’s success, Li Yangze, one of Xi’s key supporters in Fuzhou, the seat of Fujian province, was recently promoted. This is important because, according to signs at Chinese stations, these offices are “branches” of the Fujian Provincial Police. Li Yangze has been appointed General Secretary of the Communist Party of China in the province’s Anti-Corruption Commission.

Surveillance camera of Chinese police station © Facebook / Márton Tompos / Momentum







Li’s promotion comes after he played a key role in expanding China’s network of informal police stations overseas, which are cleverly located in the offices of Fujian-linked associations or Chinese-owned restaurants or real estate agencies linked to the United Nations, according to Intelligence Online. The Front is an influential organization of the Chinese Communist Party.