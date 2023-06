The captain asked all passengers to remember them and think of their families.









Before landing, in 1,000 meters of controlled airspace, the captain of Wizz Air’s Budapest-Stockholm flight on Tuesday remembered the plane’s two pilots and colleagues who died in the plane crash. In his obituary, in Hungarian and English, he said one of the victims was his best friend, that they both loved to fly, and left behind several children.

He asked all passengers to remember them and think about their own families, then took the Airbus to the crash site.

A commemoration was held on Sunday evening, June 18, in Sweden for the crash of a Hungarian-registered small plane. The two Hungarians who died in the crash – who were on a private trip – were the presidents of the University Sports Aviation Association and the pilots of the Wizz Air flight. The small plane was traveling from Poland to Sweden when it crashed into the Baltic Sea due to bad weather.