Hollywood stars celebrate Mother’s Day

It’s Mother’s Day, and if there’s a group of people who know how to give it away for Mama Bears – it’s Hollywood’s Rich and Famous…which they sure did this year.

The biggest stars made sure to heap tons of love/praise on their moms on Sunday, with tribute posts surging left and right on social media. Some were moms, others were crying out for their baby mama…but almost everyone was expressing gratitude.

Some notable posts… Kim Zolciak, who is going through a divorce, posed with 2 of her kids; Asher picked up something with his mom; Justin Timberlake gave Jessica Biel her flowers; Travis Parker paid tribute to Kourtney Kardashian. And Alec Baldwin shared memories of his mom.

There were other sweet snaps, too… shared by the likes of Simu Liu, Patrick Mahomes, Rebel Wilson, Priyanka Chopra, Kylie Jenner, J Lo, Bethenny Frankel, and more.





BTW, while there are definitely a lot of moms who give birth to celebrities… there are probably a lot of celebrities themselves. With the passage of time, the apple does not fall far from the tree.

Some of our amazing moms… Teresa Giudice, Serena Williams, Kim K, Meghan Markle, Chrissy Teigen, Heidi Klum, Cardi B, Eva Longoria, Kris Jenner, Gabrielle Union, Kate Hudson, Beyoncé, Reese Witherspoon, Angela White, Lisa Bonet … For example but not limited to.