Hollywood sign transforms into ‘RAMS HOUSE’ in Hideously Slow Pace

People are trying to turn a Hollywood sign into a tribute to the Rams to celebrate their Super Bowl victory – but at this rate… it might just still be a mixed mess that comes showtime.

If you look far toward Griffith Park, you’ll undoubtedly see what’s going on up there in the hills – something is looking at the letters on our famous sign, because volunteers are scrambling for make her read “RAMS HOUSE”…and fast.

You see, they’re not even nearing the end…and less than 24 hours before the Super Bowl hits the streets with the team. At the moment it looks more like RALLYOUSE – which is close, but there is no cigar … and the clock is ticking.

On top of the unfinished business, there are people in the area complaining of eye sores in front of them… not to mention all the strikes from corpses on the ground, which all started on Monday morning.

Of course, there’s also plenty of sarcasm to go around here… as many joke that pranksters-turned-Hollywood once upon a time. in hollywood He did a much better job than the LA bureaucrats are doing now… and much faster too, no less!