Hollywood Actors Strike: Entertainment Looms in the Desert, Pain Will Spread Wider | film

There will be no new aid for The white lotus, the last of us or even Emily in Paris It radiates into the front rooms when summer fades. Nor will the screen version of the musical evil, starring Ariana Grande, at the local cinema in the spring. And all the shooting continues Gladiator 2 in Morocco for an indefinite period. Already, the wailing is almost audible.

This week, in the first weekend of the American screen actors’ strike, the level of frustration reported by fans of film and television dramas around the world dwarfs previous reactions to the award writers’ strike, which has been underway since the beginning of May.

Since negotiations broke down in Los Angeles on Thursday, the gloves have gone out in a battle over how streaming services are seen to cut wages and invest in the use of artificial intelligence in production.

And if the struggle in industrial relations benefits from a dose of charisma, then the battle to secure the income of the talent behind a large proportion of the world’s streaming content suddenly has a lot of the right ingredients. On Friday, George Clooney became the latest celebrity to support the campaign. “Actors and writers have in droves lost their ability to make a living,” the actor said, going on to talk about “an inflection point in our industry.”

On the SAG picket line in Los Angeles. Photo: MEGA/GC Images

Recognizing the many faces now taking a stand, from Clooney to Margot Robbie and Brian Cox, compared to their counterparts inside writers’ rooms has brought the Hollywood feud to the top of the international news agenda. Productions involving leading American talent, which have stalled in many countries since work on scripts was banned, are likely to come to a near halt. Representatives say they are ready to fight a long battle.

of between it Barbie star Robbie, who walked out on promotional events, and Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon, who argued this weekend that “issues of broadcasting and artificial intelligence are things that need to be dealt with now.” “We’re in an old contract for a new kind of business and it just doesn’t work for most people,” the actor told reporters in New York.

Sarandon’s words follow a protest movement in London on Thursday when the stars of Christopher Nolan’s new film, Oppenheimer, exited the premiere. He said Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, and Florence Pugh have left with Matt Damon, whose new production company with Ben Affleck is expected to struggle. The cast had the support of British director Nolan, who spoke about the moment it became operational. Monday’s red carpet event before the New York premiere of Nolan’s film was also canceled. In support of SAG’s ongoing strike, filmmakers Oppenheimer Instead, the film will be a tribute to the crew and artisans who helped make this film.

Festivals and fan events are also under threat. Toronto International Film Festival organizers still hope it will continue into early September and told the BBC: “The impact of this strike on the industry and events like ours cannot be denied. We urge our partners and colleagues to resume an open dialogue.” Next month’s Venice festival is also set to be in jeopardy, and Comic-Con could be held in San Diego without its main attraction — the celebrities.

On Friday, more than 160,000 members of the Screen Actors Guild of America for Television and Radio Artists (Sag-Aftra) stopped working, joining 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America in the largest strike in more than 60 years. Both the writers and actors were negotiating with the Motion Picture and Television Producers Alliance about tailings, and payments made on repeats of a show or movie. Streaming services like Netflix have huge audiences due to their large libraries of movies and shows yet they pay a lot less in leftover TV.

Actor Fran Drescher, the current head of Sag-Aftra is best known for her role in governessResponses to the allegations from studio and broadcast heads to date have been “insulting and disrespectful”.

echoed Cox, the Scottish actor who stands behind her feelings SuccessionRuthless Logan Roy. “If our residuals go down, that means our health insurance won’t be met,” he said on Friday. “The streaming services shot themselves in the foot because they said, ‘We’re doing very well on this front.'” And when we called them to task and said, ‘What about our leftovers, what about our money?’ Everything gets shut down and … you know, it’s not going to happen.”

Cox has also attacked plans to use AI programming to replicate talent. “There will be no original sound,” he said, citing the British writer behind it SuccessionJesse Armstrong, and Mike White, its sole author and writer white lotus. “It would be a kind of monkey version of the show. That is unacceptable.”

If screen talent is now in full play, die-hard industry tycoons are also getting into character. On Thursday, before the strike, Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger told CNBC that the outages came at “the worst time in the world.” “There’s a level of expectation they have that’s unrealistic, and they add to a host of challenges that this business already faces, and that’s quite frankly, pretty annoying,” he said.

Skip promoting previous newsletters Take a front seat at the cinema with our weekly email packed with all the latest news and all the movie happenings that matter to you “,” newsletterId “:” film-today “,” successDescription “:” We’ll send you Film Weekly every Friday “,” clientOnly> Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements, and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google privacy policy And Terms of Service Progressing. After promoting the newsletter

Notable writers and actors outside Paramount Studios on Friday. Photo: Chris Pizzello/The Associated Press

Production companies in countries with booming economies of film units, such as Britain, Ireland, Greece and Canada, are preparing for an unprecedented slowdown. Canadian director Sean Williamson told the BBC, speaking from a desk above an empty studio sound stage at Bright Lights, that the Canadian entertainment industry relies on American writers and actors. Brightlight was the basis for shows including ABC The good doctor And Firefly Lane on Netflix and you’re doing up to nine shows at a time. “All of those things are on hold right now while we wait for the studios and syndicates to sort things out,” Williamson said.

In Britain and other European countries, national acting and writing unions monitor the damage. Technical unions representing the crew and supporting industries share the sense of danger. Britain’s Creative Industries Confederation Bectu has warned that “a perfect storm is brewing” for the self-employed. The company believes many productions are now at risk of falling into hiatus, and expects others to follow if mediation fails.

Although the writers’ strike, which blocks all editing and even work-related emails, has already had an impact on location shooting in many countries, it is the solidarity of the actors that is putting pressure on the production. This fall and winter, there will be less scripted entertainment, with fewer stars to admire and fewer stories to enjoy.

set of evil in Buckinghamshire, where Grande was given up to photograph the good-natured Glinda. BeetlejuiceLeavesden, photography Deadpool 3 It is said to have been greatly affected, but HBO’s Dragon house It may get away because it has a largely non-American crew. It is also believed that the actors canceled sound recording sessions on films that had already been shot.

UK site director Ben Sanderson is calling for more help for all those working in the support industries. “It’s independent film production professionals who, at any given moment, will not be getting paid. I’ve had many phone calls of anxious individuals in just my department.” observer.

The film industry in Britain employs about 100,000 people, directly and indirectly, and was worth £12.9 billion before the pandemic. Overnight, a lot of these people are now out of work. So while viewers deal with the coming shortage of new entertainment, others face pay shortages. There is real pain now touching more than famous faces waving banners.