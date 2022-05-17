Hockey World Cup: Austrian victory over the Czechs

To his great surprise, the Austrian national hockey team defeated the Czech national team in the 3rd round of the World Cup in Finland on Tuesday, and the Danes defeated the Italians in a major battle, writes MTI.

Brian Lepler equalizes against Czechs (Photo: Getty Images, Archive)

The Austrian team listed in Division 1 / A – equalizing 37 seconds before the final with an extra fielder – was the leading scorer with two points and the Czechs only one. Boston’s David Pastor, who will be knocked out of the NHL playoffs as the top scorer of the 2019-2020 season, and David Kamp, who is not expected to advance from the East Main Group quarterfinals with Toronto, will have sex on Wednesday. Maple leaves on Thursday.

The Daniels beat the Italians 2-1, with the only goal of the losing team was scored by legionaire Alex Beaton from Fehrwar, who went 1-1 in the second quarter.

Hockey

World Championship, Finland

Round 3

Group A (Helsinki)

Italy-Denmark 1-2 (0-1, 1-0, 0-1)

Switzerland – Kazakhstan 3–2 (0–0, 2–0, 1–2)

Group B (Tamper)

Czech Republic-Austria 1-2 (1-0, 0-0, 0-1, 0-0, 0-1) – After shooting

Sweden – Great Britain 6–0 (5–0, 0–0, 1–0)

Position of Group A. M Gy HGy H.V. V. LG-KG +/- B 1. Canada 3 3 – – – 16-5 +11 9 2. Switzerland 3 3 – – – 14-4 +10 9 3. Denmark 3 2 – – 1 11-8 +3 6 4. Germany 3 2 – – 1 8–8 +2 6 5. Slovakia 3 1 – – 2 6-9 –3 3 6. France 3 1 – – 2 6-8 –2 3 7. Italy 3 – – – 3 4–13 –9 8. Kazakhstan 3 – – – 3 4–14 –10