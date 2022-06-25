Hitting Jorge Matteo causes the White Sox Orioles to be evacuated

CHICAGO – Fortunately, there were no injuries when the seats and the bulls were emptied during the top of the second half in Baltimore. 4-1 victory Above the White Sox Friday night in the Guaranteed Price field.
This turmoil came after the start of the White Sox Michael Kubisch The Baltimore shortstop hit Jorge Matteo on the back with a 99 mph fastball from 1-2 counts down. Unfortunately for the White Sox offense, I had exactly one hit over zero against Austin Voth and four Baltimore shorters in the team’s third straight loss after hitting 0.500.
Cleveland and Minnesota lost their games, keeping the White Sox 4 1/2 games behind in the MLS Central. but the existence of Jake BurgerPoor second-half goalscoring, as the team’s overall attack, with 19 White Sox retired in order, is not practical for a team with playoff aspirations, let alone championship hopes.
“You’re not really sure about the answer,” Burger said. “Something was clearly missing. We’ve had our fair share of injuries, not to make excuses. The talent in this room. Something’s missing and we’ll figure it out.”
“After the fifth inning, we didn’t get a key player, did we?” White Sox manager Tony La Russa, whose last primary rider was Andrew Vaughn’s two-time third-stroke run, said. “We are better than that. We have to understand why this is true. I have some ideas, but they are not mine to share. This is unacceptable.”
Understand La Rosa fans angered his team 33-36 who scored one game overall against a vastly improved team from Baltimore (33-39) who are still far from a juggernaut. As the man in charge, he took the blame.
“It’s less fun for the fans to see the players go 1-2-3 and come out. It always looks bad,” La Rosa said when asked about his team’s energy. “We hit some balls really hard.
“But in this league you either do it or you don’t, and when you don’t, whether you’re a player or coach, you take the heat. The fans didn’t come out to watch us beat so easily. I take the heat for not being ready to play. I don’t know what to say.”
Kopech (2-4) produced a good start even with what he described as less than his best things or feeling. He hit two and walked four times over six innings, allowing three runs.
It was his confrontation with Mathieu, though, that attracted just as much attention as his gritty performance that raised his ERA to 2.59 overall. Mathieu tried to play on Kopech to open two goals, just as Cedric Mullins did successfully on the first pitch of the game.
Mullins annoyed Kubis for the difficulty he had in going down a hill while recovering from a right knee discomfort caused by a 13-court three-stroke effort initially at home on June 12 against Rangers. But he was even more frustrated by giving up a hit on the first pitch.
“Just part of the game,” Kubis said.
White Sox second-placed Josh Harrison injured Dean Kramer in his right triceps in the fifth inning of Thursday’s 4-0 loss and stayed in the game before being replaced by Lenin Sosa for sixth. . The X-ray was negative on Harrison, who has been working to eliminate swelling in the area and get range of motion, jokingly referring to the reported swelling Friday by saying his triceps have biceps.
That pitch was not intentional. The same is true of Kopech’s presentation of Mathieu.
“They shrugged it off, I think, but I’m trying to step back and do a little bit more,” Kubis said. “Throat open, the ball got away from me. Definitely not trying to hit a guy with two hits and two hits. Especially a guy who doesn’t do much in the plate. The situation kind of escalated, but then it settled.”
“I don’t know what happened there,” Mathieu said. “I don’t really think it was intentional.”
After blow after blow, Mathieu slowly walked toward first base with a few steps in the direction of the pile. Kopech added a few Orioles who jumped on the hidden rail and started talking and that’s when it escalated.
Both teams received a warning when the players returned to their hideouts. Matthew scored second and scored in Ritchie Martin’s song to the right after being hit by Kubis, giving Baltimore a 2-0 advantage. They didn’t need anything else.
“It was a tough night on both sides of the ball, but we fight hard every night,” Kubis said. “When things don’t go our way, we don’t hold on to that much. We know who we are individually. We know who we are as a team. He will come.”
