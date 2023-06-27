Hitman Developer’s upcoming fantasy role-playing game could be an Xbox exclusive

IO Interactive’s upcoming online fantasy RPG may be an Xbox exclusive, according to internal Microsoft documents.

In evidence presented in the ongoing FTC v. Microsoft trial over the Activision-Blizzard acquisition, a specific document provided details of Xbox’s search for a possible acquisition of a number of companies, including developer Hitman IO Interactive. On a page that lists “anticipated and previously shipped games,” IOI is listed as working on something called “Project Dragon,” an RPG shooter for PC and Xbox Series X and S. Elsewhere in the document, it’s mentioned that Project Dragon is for XGS Publishing or Xbox Game Studios.

Image source: Microsoft

“Project Dragon” was It was previously leaked via a Windows Central report As an Xbox exclusive fantasy RPG. Although not officially connected to IOI’s fantasy RPG announced earlier this year, it seems unlikely that the studio will be working on two fantasy RPGs simultaneously, along with a planned James Bond game. The internal document associated with the internal report appears to indicate that this upcoming fantasy game will be an Xbox and PC exclusive published by Xbox Game Studios with significant Xbox support. Or at least, that appears to be the case when the document was shared internally in May 2021.

Few details about the fantasy RPG have been revealed at IO Interactive, but the studio has said the project is inspired by gamebooks like Fighting Fantasy. The genre marks a significant departure from IOI’s most popular franchise, Hitman.

IGN has reached out to both IO Interactive and Xbox for comment.

Rebecca Valentine is a senior reporter at IGN. You can find her on Twitter @employee.