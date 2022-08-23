His life as a motorcyclist was seconds away when the train arrived

The captain was pushed off the deck by a wave, a block of ice landed on the windshield of the car, and the boat barely made it to the dock. Check out our video selection!

He waved the captain overboard

A group of friends took a boat trip to Palominos Island in Puerto Rico. However, the captain driving the ship unexpectedly disappears into the basement when a huge wave pushes him overboard.



The windshield of the car was frosted

A car was traveling on the highway in Rensselaer, New York when another vehicle overtook it. Suddenly a huge block of ice flew out of him and crashed straight into the windshield of the car. No one was injured in the crash, but the windshield was completely shattered.



The boat could not cross

In Jensen Beach, Florida, a boat tried to dock in windy weather, but they didn’t really want to succeed.



Sentigan’s motorcycle life is over

At a railway crossing in Mumbai, India, a motorcyclist tried to cross the railway crossing despite the barrier, but his vehicle fell onto the tracks. Just then he noticed a train coming at high speed on the left. There was no time to free his vehicle. He also managed to jump from the engine. The motorcycle broke into pieces in the collision and injured its owner, but at least he escaped the accident.