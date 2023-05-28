His Armpit Odor Followed The King Like A Shadow: The Shocking Facts About Stink

So much so From very tight garters Even after his death, the king emitted an unpleasant odor from the disfigured wounds. His bloated body is said to leak gases and secretions Even the lid of his coffin They were able to open.

Stinking rulers



In comparison, his daughter Queen Elizabeth I He already prided himself on bathing once a month even though he didn’t have to. Of course, if we were entrusted with regulating the cleaning, that is He knows when he is needed We could have been in more trouble XIII. Lewis He didn’t make an iota of secret or fuss about it His armpit scent followed him like a shadow everywhere. Even in the early 20th century, in the agrarian farming world, such body odors: sweat and other feces, A natural part of life treatment.

Bathing once a month can no longer be reduced Dee/G. Dagli Orti / Getty Images Hungary

Today we wash more …



It’s pure luck that we’ve gotten off the merry-go-round of odors and laziness in cleaning since today, on average, in the first third of the 21st century. Brazilian man 12 times a week Rain, that is Most Australians eight times a week, And against all reports to the contrary French also seven times a week They shower and bathe twice.

Halitosis



However, confusing odors are in front of us Not just from underarms They spread. The Sun King is famous for his heavy breathing, but for one thing bad breath There was another reason besides decaying his teeth. XIV. Palate of Lajos Drilled during tooth extractionIt caused other unpleasant effects, for example, when eating soup.

Odor Effects of Close Homes



They lived in very modest dwellings, on clay floors, rather than wandering around palaces Not with a high efficiency vacuum cleaner They kept it clean, but not even with a greedy pet, which was littered with food scraps, fish bones, small bits of meat or bones, drinks or drops of blood, not to mention other human secretions. And then these Erasmus of Rotterdam According to his description from the 16th century, they can grow between different layers of soil for decades.

like this …Culture Club / Getty Images Hungary

It’s not the best in the fresh air either …

Even those who fled the stench for “fresh air” fared no better… According to a contemporary description, in the first half of the 1800s There are about 100,000 horses in New York He looked after the movement of people and goods and their presence Almost 2 cups of horseradish per day resulted in its production. And these aren’t often picked up from roadsides… but it wouldn’t be fair to smear everything on animals.

Wall Street, mid-1800s Fpg / Getty Images Hungary

The The great stench of London in 1858 We humans are the only ones to blame for the known stench disaster. Population of the city Doubles in 50 years, and the inadequate drainage system of widespread flush toilets could not cope with the load, and the Thames was overflowing with large volumes of sewage. Those sitting in the Waterfront Parliament tried to close the curtains to no avail Disinfection with chloride of lime Neutralizing the stench, it turned up the noses of the authorities, who were forced to stop “all gatherings”!

The situation and ultimately the townspeople, no less An investment costs £4.2m and takes 9 years It was saved by the large-scale plans of Joseph Basalket, a chief engineer with experience in railway engineering. It later came in handy during inhumane work Excavated by the labor of thousands Its underground system is about 1,100 miles of drainage and 82 miles of sewers.

Even today we do not smell violets properly



A long road, burdened by many kinds of stench, has led throughout history From wool bleached with urine One of the most noticeable smells in the street is, for today’s conditions, the burnt corpses and the expelled animals From industrial activities, From car exhausts Smoke rises from the fog, And a byproduct of combustion From the rising smoke. This is not trivial either. According to WHO data

Air pollution kills 7 million people every year

directly or indirectly. Nowadays it is Indian New Delhi is a metropolis with a population of 25 million One of the list leaders of the most smelly cities in 2019 For 4-6 dollars they can get 15 minutes of clean air Oxygen bars’ customers are noses hungry for fresh air.