‘Hill Street Blues’ Actor Was 83 Years Old – Variety

NBC/Courtesy: The Everett Collection



Barbara Bosson, the Emmy Award-nominated actress best known for her role in “Hill Street Blues,” died Saturday in Los Angeles. She was 83 years old.

Boson’s death was confirmed by her son, Jesse Bochco.

“More spirit and enthusiasm than you can shake. When I love you, I felt it without a doubt,” said Bochko in Instagram regards. “If you didn’t, you might as well have known it. In our hearts forever. I love you, Mom.”

From 1981 to 1986, Bosson was a main cast member on “Hill Street Blues,” portraying Fay Furillo, the ex-wife of Police Chief Frank Furillo (Daniel J. Travanti). She has received five Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series throughout her tenure on the series. She was nominated in the same category in 1995 for “Murder One,” which depicts the life of prominent attorney Theodore Hoffman at a Los Angeles firm, with Bosson played by Miriam Grasso.

Bosson’s other acting credits include “Richie Brockelman: The Missing 24 Hours,” “Richie Brockelman, Private Eye,” “Hooperman,” “Cop Rock,” and “The Last Starfighter,” as well as guest appearances on “Mannix” and “Crazy” as Fox, “LA Law,” “Civil Wars,” and “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.” She has also written such works as ‘The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour’, ‘A Session With the Committee’ and ‘Scattering Dad’.

Bosson was born in Charleroi, Pennsylvania, in 1939. Her first film credit came in Steve McQueen’s crime thriller “Bullet” in 1968. In 1970, Bosson married writer-producer Stephen Bochco (“Hill Street Blues,” “LA Law,” First Murder”), with whom she had two children. The two divorced in 1997. Bochko passed away in 2018.

Bosun is survived by her son, daughter, granddaughter, and grandson.