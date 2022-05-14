Hilary Swank Requested for Alaskan Song, The Rookie ‘Spinoff,’ ‘Not Dead Yet’ at ABC – Deadline

ABC New series orders have been issued.

The Disney-owned network picked up Hilary Swank’s drama Alaska (jax) Alaska Daily News), hamilton record Role The Rookie: Feds and comedy not dead yet to string.

He comes on a busy day for the network before the presentation in advance next week; renew the sky is big for a third season, Million few thingsFor a fifth season and comedy films Connersfor the fifth season, Home Economicsfor the third season and Wonders yearsa second season in addition to a large number of unrecorded renewals.

Alaskawho signed up for a trial order in September, stars as Elaine Fitzgerald, a recently disgraced reporter who leaves her high-profile New York life behind to join a metro daily in Anchorage on a journey to find personal and professional redemption.

it comes from Spotlight And Still water Directed by Tom McCarthy and produced by 20th Television.

It also stars Jeff Perry as Stanley Kornik, Matt Malloy as Bob Young, Meredith Holzman as Claire Muncie, Grace Duff as Rosalind “Rose” Friend, Pablo Castel Blanco as Gabriel Martin, Amy Park as Jon Park, Craig Frank as Austin Green.

McCarthy, who wrote and directed the pilot episode, and exec Swank produce alongside Melissa Wells, Burt Salk, Kyle Hopkins and Ryan Binkley of the Anchorage Daily News.

as we mentionedAnd hamilton record Spinoff is also making it into the air. The series known as Rookie: FedsAnd It stars Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the FBI Academy’s oldest rookie.

It is presented as a two-part event during the show’s fourth season, as Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the Los Angeles Division of the FBI enlist Simon Clark’s help when one of her former students is a suspect in a terror attack.

The series also stars Frankie Faison as Christopher “Katie” Clark and Felix Solis as Special Agent Matthew Garza.

It was created by Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter, who produced the production alongside Mark Gordon, Niecy Nash-Betts, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross and Corey Miller.

Entertainment One (eOne) is the main studio and will be distributed internationally. It is a co-production with ABC Signature.

Finally, the network picked up the comics He is not dead yet.

from Real O’Neils Creators David Windsor and Casey Johnson, the series stars Gina Rodriguez. Based on Alexandra Potter Confessions of a 40-something F**k Up, See Jane the Virgin Star Neil Stevens plays a devastated, modern, self-described disaster, working to bring back the life and career she left behind 10 years ago. When she gets the only job she can find – obituary writing – Neil starts getting life advice from an unexpected source.

this is us Alum Windsor and Johnson, who received a trial order in February, created and executed production alongside Rodriguez, Wonderland Sound, Vision McG, Mary Viola and Corey Marsh.

The pair wrote the pilot episode, which was directed by Dean Holland. It comes from 20th TV.

