Highlights and results: Terrence Crawford knocks out David Avanesian

Terrence Crawford retained the WBO welterweight title and maintained his unbeaten record, knocking out David Avanesian in the final minute of the sixth round tonight in Omaha, Neb.

Crawford (39-0, 30 KO) got some good looks from Avanesyan here, but he never lost control of the match or anything. Avanesian (29-4-1, 17 KO) came in for the fight, which even bout pundits knew he would, but once Crawford really flipped the switch in the sixth round and started sitting on the shots, he was out of his depth – which is also what Match pundits predicted it.

Avanesian had some success, but in the moments starting around round four when Crawford turned up the heat a bit, his front pressure saw him stuck in the mud and at the mercy of Crawford’s superior speed and shot selection.

The knockdown was a vicious volley, and a right hook that came at the end of a combination, laid Avanesian flat to the canvas. There was no waking up there. He eventually came around and seemed to be fine.

“I was just warming up the earlier innings,” said Crawford. “I started picking up pace, planted my foot, and caught him with a hook. We knew what he was going to bring to the table. We knew he was going to go back and forth between the orthodox and the south, and we knew he was going to counter and pressure me.”

When asked if Errol Spence Jr. would be next, Crawford only said, “I’m a free agent. That was one fight deal. Hopefully these big fights will happen in the near future.”

Highlights Crawford vs. Avanesian

Undercard highlights and results