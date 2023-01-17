Highest odds of pitching left handed 2023

Fastball: Harrison, Tiedemann, Waldichuk, Hall (65)

All four of these lefties have well above average fastballs that stand out in different ways. Harrison had an insane 41 percent swing and fall rate with his heater in the Double-A, working from 92 to 97 mph with the riding action and flat approach angle from a low three-quarter arm hole. Tiedemann has the best sink of the bunch, Waldichuk has the best carry into the strike zone, and Hall has the most consistent speed (averaging at 96.6 mph and topping out at 100).