After holding on to its price tag for over a month, the national top-grossing CD has fallen off its market-leading price today. But the news isn’t all bad, as a new competitor has entered the void, offering the same higher price, albeit for a slightly shorter period. So the highest rate on any CD right now is 5.50% on a 19-month certificate from Hyperion Bank.

The overall CD price landscape saw another improvement today as well. Newtek Bank joined the leaderboard with its advanced issuance of 5.00% APY with a 3-month certificate. The highest annual return (APY) on these short-term CDs was 4.75% APY yesterday.

Four more CDs paying as little as 5.25% APY are available today.

The 2-year and 3-year periods lost a bit of ground, with top interest rates dropping from 5.50% to 5.35% APY.

The maximum you can earn in any period is 5.50% APY, but now for 19 months.

Jumbo CD rates held their own, with a two-period high of 5.25%.

Credit Human, a nationwide credit union, has been offering 5.50% APY on certificates with terms ranging from 24 to 35 months since March 3. Today it lowered that rate to 5.35% APY. But that’s still enough to share a two-year lead with Langley Federal Credit Union, whose 5.35% APY rate is available for a 22-month certification. It’s also still the highest rate available in the 3-year CD class.

Meanwhile, Hyperion Bank stepped up, offering 5.50% APY on a special promotional 19-month certificate. Although it is implied that this is a limited-time offer, Hyperion did not disclose the expiration date. Currently, Hyperion has the highest distinction for the highest CD GPA nationally of any class.

Not all news is at the top of the sites. There was also an upward movement between the second and third ranks. There are now 14 certificates paying as little as 5.25% APY, whereas yesterday there were only 10. You can now also earn 5.00% APY or better each semester from 3 months to 3 years.

CD Jumbo rates marked the time today, with the highest rate remaining at 5.25% in the 6-month and 18-month periods. As is often the case, you can earn more with a standard CD in most terms.

Interest rate moves by the Fed in the coming months are very uncertain at the moment, but most market forecasters expect the Fed rate to go up only a little bit higher, possibly backing off before the end of 2023. For this reason, it might be wise to lock in an attractive CD rate Soon you can enjoy it for months or years to come, regardless of the Fed’s decisions.